Launch of the Qatar Islamic Finance Country Report 2017: Expanding Horizons

London:– The Qatar Financial Centre (QFC), in collaboration with Thomson Reuters, today launched the Qatar Islamic Finance Report titled “Expanding Horizons”.

The Qatar report provides detailed analysis and key insights on the evolution of the Islamic finance industry in Qatar, looking at recent developments across the Islamic finance industry and the broader economy.

The report was launched during the opening session of the 4th Doha Islamic Finance Conference (IFC Doha) in Doha, Qatar. This is the tenth report in a series of Islamic Finance Country Reports published jointly by Thomson Reuters and IRTI, a member of the Islamic Development Bank Group, aimed at supporting the development of the global Islamic finance industry in Qatar through the provision of information and insights.

Yousuf Mohamed Al-Jaida, Chief Executive Officer, QFC Authority, said: “In order to ensure that Qatar’s economic prosperity and growth continue, it is vital to focus on attracting businesses and investors that will serve Qatar’s goal of diversifying its economy, in line with the Qatar National Vision 2030. As QFC, this means that we will continue our mission to be a global financial and investment hub.” He added, “Qatar’s geography and the scale of investment programs in its infrastructure development under the National Vision make it an attractive destination for investors, in addition to a competitive local market and a highly developed value chain supporting the needs of investors. “

Key highlights from the report include Islamic banks, which hold 84% of Islamic finance industry assets, have been the key driver of Islamic finance growth in recent years. Islamic banking assets have grown at a 13% CAGR in the last five years. These banks have recently set their sights to expanding in nascent Islamic finance markets across the world, where they can diversify their portfolios and capitalise on their market expertise and resources.

“Through further enhancing the Islamic finance ecosystem and the regulatory framework in particular, Qatar has great potential not only to maintain the industry’s double-digit growth but also to increase its share of overall financial assets.” said Ahmed Hafez, Country Manager for Qatar at Thomson Reuters. “Industry development can also benefit from stronger collaboration between Islamic banks and other Islamic financial institutions, leveraging banks’ operational efficiency and greater access to funding and the specialized expertise of smaller players”.

To download the full version of Qatar Islamic Finance Report: Expanding Horizons, please visit the pages below:

http://www.qfc.qa/Admin/Resources/Resources/Qatar%20Islamic%20Finance%20Report%202017.pdf



About the Qatar Financial Centre (QFC):

The Qatar Financial Centre (QFC) is an onshore business and financial centre located in Doha, providing an excellent platform for firms to do business in Qatar and the region. The QFC offers its own legal, regulatory, tax and business environment, which allows 100% foreign ownership, 100% repatriation of profits, and charges a competitive rate of 10% corporate tax on locally sourced profits.

The QFC welcomes a broad range of financial and non-financial services firms. For more information about the permitted activities and the benefits of setting up in the QFC, please visit www.qfc.qa

About Thomson Reuters:

Thomson Reuters is the world's leading source of intelligent information for businesses and professionals. We combine industry expertise with innovative technology to deliver critical information to leading decision makers in the financial and risk, legal, tax and accounting, intellectual property and science and media markets, powered by the world's most trusted news organization. Thomson Reuters shares are listed on the Toronto and New York Stock Exchanges (symbol: TRI). For more information, go to www.thomsonreuters.com

