Latvia Opens New External Visa Centres in UAE in Partnership with VFS Global

The Embassy of Latvia today announced the opening of new external visa application centres in the UAE – in Abu Dhabi and Dubai - in partnership with VFS Global bringing in enhanced convenience to travellers from the UAE in processing Schengen entry permits to the Baltic nation. The new centres, which are operational from today will be managed and operated by VFS Global, the world’s largest outsourcing and technology services specialist for diplomatic missions worldwide. Visa applicants from the UAE need not henceforth approach the Embassy of Latvia for their visa requirements as VFS Global is mandated to handle the applications as well as biometric enrolment. Speaking at the inauguration, H.E. Astra Kurme, Ambassador of Latvia to the UAE said: “It is important step towards facilitating contacts between people and nations. The possibility to apply and receive visa to visit Latvia will significantly improve tourism and business exchange not only between Latvia and the United Arab Emirates, but also the whole Gulf region as Embassy’s consular mandate covers all GCC region.”

Level 25, Shining Tower on Mubarak bin Mohammed Street next to Khalidiya Mall. In Dubai, the VFS Global centre is located at Wafi Mall, Level 2, Umm Hurair. +971 4 2055910 or communicate with the centre at info.latviauae@vfshelpline.com The VFS Global Latvia visa application centre in Abu Dhabi is located at. In Dubai, the VFS Global centre is located at Visa applicants from the UAE can direct their queries and appointment requests to the call centre numberor communicate with the centre at Commenting on the launch, Mr. Vinay Malhotra, COO – Middle East & South Asia, VFS Global, said, “The new visa centres are opening at a high point in the context of potentially increasing travel requirements from the UAE, be it for leisure, tourism or business purposes. We are honoured to be part of this growing relationship between the two countries and are confident to bring enhanced level of efficiency in services and a seamless, delightful customer experience to the visa applicants from the UAE.”



