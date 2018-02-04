Latvia Opens New External Visa Centres in UAE in Partnership with VFS Global
The new centres, which are operational from today will be managed and operated by VFS Global, the world’s largest outsourcing and technology services specialist for diplomatic missions worldwide. Visa applicants from the UAE need not henceforth approach the Embassy of Latvia for their visa requirements as VFS Global is mandated to handle the applications as well as biometric enrolment.
Speaking at the inauguration, H.E. Astra Kurme, Ambassador of Latvia to the UAE said: “It is important step towards facilitating contacts between people and nations. The possibility to apply and receive visa to visit Latvia will significantly improve tourism and business exchange not only between Latvia and the United Arab Emirates, but also the whole Gulf region as Embassy’s consular mandate covers all GCC region.”
Commenting on the launch, Mr. Vinay Malhotra, COO – Middle East & South Asia, VFS Global, said, “The new visa centres are opening at a high point in the context of potentially increasing travel requirements from the UAE, be it for leisure, tourism or business purposes. We are honoured to be part of this growing relationship between the two countries and are confident to bring enhanced level of efficiency in services and a seamless, delightful customer experience to the visa applicants from the UAE.”
The VFS Global centres for Latvian Schengen visa applications are managed by professionals who are trained to provide secure and time-efficient processing of entry permit requirements in a friendly ambience. Applicants can also opt for the comfort of a Premium Lounge for more personalised service.
Some of the key features of the centres include convenience in terms of location, automated queue governance for smooth flow of applicants and a dedicated website for easy access to information including visa categories, requirements, check-list and applicable fees. Apart from these, VFS Global staff is well trained in 100% secure handling of passports, documents and personal information. Door-step delivery of passport is also yet another service VFS Global offers.
