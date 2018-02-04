Largest Direct Food Contact Packaging factory in the GCC opens in Khalifa Industrial Zone Abu Dhabi (KIZAD)

With an investment of AED 100 million, the new facility is located in the heart of the Food & Packaging cluster in KIZAD and aims to employ over 200 people when it reaches its full capacity. The facility operates one of the most efficient printing and packaging equipment’s in the world, such as Heidelberg, Bobst, Kohmann and other leader brands in the field.

Gulf Printing and Packaging, a subsidiary of Al Khat Packaging Co., one of the largest producers of printing and packaging materials in the GCC region, today officially inaugurated its new UAE base in Khalifa Industrial Zone of Abu Dhabi (KIZAD).

The facility will also produce folding paper packaging and printing products for other leading brands in the UAE, in addition to other markets both regionally and internationally including Saudi Arabia and South Africa. All export-import activities will be done via Abu Dhabi Ports ’ flagship port, Khalifa Port.

Gulf Printing and Packaging is the exclusive provider of all print carton materials for McDonald’s in the GCC among other leading brands in the Middle East. As of this year, all the packaging used by McDonald’s in the UAE and Oman will be printed by Gulf Printing and Packaging in KIZAD. McDonald’s packaging operations are managed by HAVI, the global packaging supply chain arm for McDonald’s.

Advertisement

The opening of Gulf Printing and Packaging was attended by senior executives of Abu Dhabi Ports and Gulf Printing and Packaging as well as a delegation from McDonald’s and HAVI. During the event, the new brand identity of Gulf Printing and Packaging was also unveiled.

Captain Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi, CEO of Abu Dhabi Ports, highlighted: “We are proud that leading companies such as Gulf Printing and Packaging chose KIZAD as a home from which to expand their business. This is testimony that we are heading in the right direction. We are confident that KIZAD’s strategic location and the services we provide will continue to facilitate the growth of Gulf Printing and Packaging and its clients by further leveraging the synergies found in our Food & Packaging cluster.”

Mr. Mohamed Abou Khalid, CEO, Gulf Printing and Packaging, added: “The new facility in KIZAD is a centrepiece of our expansion strategy. Located just ten kilometres away from Khalifa Port and halfway between Abu Dhabi and Dubai, KIZAD allows us to be easily connected to a large number of international shipping destinations, world-class infrastructure, dedicated investor support and so much more. We look forward to continue serving leading brands in the MENA region through enhanced supply chain efficiencies from our new location.”

Gulf Printing and Packaging joins other global and regional food-industry related clients such as National Food Product Company’s (NFPC) and Brasil Foods (BRF), who have chosen KIZAD as its base of operations in the UAE.

About Abu Dhabi Ports

Established in 2006, Abu Dhabi Ports, the master developer, operator and manager of commercial and community ports within the emirate of Abu Dhabi, in addition to the Port of Fujairah, and the trade and logistics hub, Khalifa Industrial Zone Abu Dhabi (KIZAD), in which Khalifa Port Free Trade Zone attracts direct investments to over 100 km2 of free zone opportunities, the largest in the Middle East region.

Inaugurated on Dec 12, 2012 by President of the UAE, HH Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Khalifa Port is the flagship port of Abu Dhabi Ports and is considered to be the first semi-automated container port in the region. Abu Dhabi Ports also owns 50% of Abu Dhabi Terminals, which operates and manages Khalifa Port Container Terminal with a full suite of logistics solutions to benefit trade partners and shipping lines. In addition to the current capacity of 2.5 million TEUs, the recent deal Abu Dhabi Ports signed with COSCO SHIPPING Ports Limited, which is expected to commence operations by 2019, will raise the annual capacity to 6 million TEUs in both container terminals.

Abu Dhabi Ports’ subsidiaries include Abu Dhabi Marine Services “SAFEEN”, providing a comprehensive range of marine, navigational and ancillary quayside services as well as VTS Services and fleet maintenance in a safe, secure and efficient manner; Maqta Gateway, which operates an innovative port community system, facilitating online information flow between all the port stakeholders and customers; and Abu Dhabi Cruise Terminal, the first permanent cruise terminal in the region. To meet the increasing demand of cruise liners and passengers, Sir Bani Yas Cruise Beach was developed, offerings cruise ship passengers a new beach destination with unmatched tourism experiences. Additionally, Abu Dhabi Ports also manages the Maritime Training Centre at Musaffah Port.

Follow us on twitter: @AbuDhabiPorts

© Press Release 2018