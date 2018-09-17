Lamsa announces partnership with Chef Manal Al Alem and Del Monte

The series consists of 24 exclusive games on the Lamsa app and corresponding videos on the YouTube channel of Chef Manal Al Alem, a regional celebrity chef known as the Queen of the Arabian Kitchen. The new content is being produced in collaboration with Del Monte , with a view to making fresh fruits fun and accessible for younger audiences.

Abu Dhabi, UAE: Lamsa is set to launch ‘Lamsa Kitchen with Manal Al Alem’, a brand new series of content that aims to raise awareness about healthy eating and dietary choices among children, the team behind MENA’s leading children’s Arabic app announced today. The new content comes as the result of a partnership between Lamsa, Del Monte and Chef Manal Al Alem.

Set to launch on September 30, ‘Lamsa Kitchen with Manal Al Alem’ will support children in learning unique recipes and offer nutritional advice from Chef Manal, using fresh fruits, vegetables and added value products provided by Del Monte as part of the partnership. Children will then be able to put the recipes and tips into practice, through a series of interactive games featuring Lamsa’s beloved protagonists, Joory and Adam.

The launch of ‘Lamsa Kitchen with Manal Al Alem’ comes as part of a concerted effort and mutual commitment from all three parties to combat rising childhood obesity and dietary concerns throughout the region. Using Lamsa’s widely-recognized and trusted brand as the primary platform, the content is expected to reach millions of children in the region.

The ‘Lamsa Kitchen with Manal Al Alem’ series is built upon leading early childhood development research, tailored by Lamsa’s team of Finnish experts. According to the latest research, nutrition is the most prominent environmental factor that influences early childhood development, with nutritional deficits carrying the potential to impair cognitive and motor developments on a potentially irreversible scale.

This understanding of childhood development and nutrition makes the joint partnership a natural fit for each of the brands, according to the teams behind the project.

Badr Ward, CEO and founder of Lamsa, said: “We hope to nurture and nourish the minds of the future by encouraging kids and parents alike to have a different outlook. Our new series will demonstrate ways that healthy food can be accessible and fun, with Del Monte bringing its leading global practices in producing and preparing fresh fruits and vegetables. At the same time, Chef Manal is renowned throughout the Arab World for her culinary advice. Together, we will have a direct and significant impact on initiating positive changes and healthier choices among children.”

Chef Manal Al Alem, who also serves as an ambassador for the UN World Food Program, said: “Despite a general trend towards healthier foods, rates of childhood obesity remain on the rise — exceeding 20% in some markets. We have a collective responsibility towards encouraging healthier diet patterns among children and parents alike. The truth is that healthy food doesn’t have to be boring, bland or tedious to prepare — there are countless quick, easy and tasty recipes that provide all the health and nutritional benefits needed by young children, and we hope to do our part in promoting some of these options throughout the region.”

Mohammed Abbas, Vice President of Del Monte Middle East & North Africa, said: “With our longstanding focus on quality, health, and freshness, the nutrition and wellbeing of communities is at the heart of what we do. Our regional presence that now exceeds a decade, reflects our deep commitment in inspiring healthier lifestyles across the Middle East and North Africa with our range of wholesome and convenient products. Our collaboration with Lamsa and Chef Manal Al Alem is a natural partnership that will have a tremendous positive impact by motivating youth.”

About Lamsa:

Lamsa is the largest educational and entertainment app for children in the Arab world, delivering diverse interactive content overseen by Finnish professionals in the fields of early childhood education. The first of its kind in the region, Lamsa provides an interactive library allowing children to explore new avenues of creativity. Users also benefit from the hundreds of stories, games and videos available on the app, all in line with Arab values and the latest international standards.

Recognized at the regional and international levels for its work, Lamsa has received several prestigious awards, including: Digital Book App of the Year Award from Etisalat at the Sharjah International Book Fair 2017; Google Play’s Best Children's App in the Middle East and North Africa for 2015 and 2017; and Best Arabic e-content Award from the UN World Summit Awards 2013 and has been selected to participate in the Mohammed bin Rashid Smart Learning Program. Lamsa has also been recognized as one of the Top 50 Most Promising On the 2017 UAE Startups by Forbes Middle East.

About Fresh Del Monte Produce

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. is one of the world’s leading vertically integrated producers, marketers and distributors of high-quality fresh and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, as well as a leading producer and distributor of prepared food in Europe, Africa, the Middle East and the countries formerly part of the Soviet Union. Fresh Del Monte markets its products worldwide under the Del Monte® brand, a symbol of product innovation, quality, freshness and reliability for more than 125 years.

For more information on Del Monte in the Middle East please contact Racha El Aawar +971-4-3333801, contact info-mena@freshdelmonte.com or visit http://www.delmontearabia.com.

