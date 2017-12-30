L&T Construction Wins Orders Valued $250mln





DUBAI - The Power Transmission & Distribution Business of L&T Construction has bagged orders worth US$250million.



The business has secured an order from the Saudi Electricity Company for construction of 380kV Double Circuit Overhead Transmission Line between Qassim – 2 and Madina East Bulk Supply Point Substations. This is one of the longest lines in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, with a route length of more than 400 km.



In UAE, orders have been won for Design, Supply, Installation, Testing and Commissioning of three 132/11kV Substations and associated works, one each from Dubai Electricity & Water Authority, Shamal Development LLC and Meraas Development LLC.





In India, the business has secured a major order for EPC construction of 250MW (AC) Solar Plant in Rewa district of Madhya Pradesh. Additional orders have also been received from various ongoing jobs of the business.



Larsen& Toubro (L&T), the US 17 billion dollar technology, engineering, construction, manufacturing and financial services conglomerate, established its presence in the Middle East over 4 decades ago. The power transmission & distribution business has already completed 225 substations in GCC countries and 75 more are under construction. L&T offers single-window solutions to meet the complex power infrastructure requirements of the Middle East.





Larsen & Toubro is an Indian multinational engaged in technology, engineering, construction, manufacturing and financial services with over USD 17 billion in revenue. It operates in over 30 countries worldwide. A strong, customer–focused approach and the constant quest for top-class quality have enabled L&T to attain and sustain leadership in its major lines of business for over seven decades.



