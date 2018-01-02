LG fuels growth of the expanding smartphone industry with robust portfolio in MEA



DUBAI, UAE: LG has always been committed to making the most convenient and highest-quality phones for its users. LG’s products combine performance and aesthetics to provide a revolutionary user experience. With the determination to establish a robust presence in the mobile communications sector across the region, the company believes that mobile is the future of not just communications but entertainment and content creation.



2017 has been instrumental in offering consumers in the region a wide variety of choices across all categories including premium, mid and mass-tier phones with its G series, V series, Q series, X series and K series.



“Looking back at our legacy, we have been at the forefront of innovation all throughout our history. We introduced the world’s-first curved smartphone, the G Flex, in 2013. Over the years, we have constantly developed our range of smart phones to cater to a variety of target audiences with continuously evolving needs. We are excited to be part of this era and look forward to making some interesting and exciting line-up for our consumers today backed by technical know-how, R&D and most importantly the commitment to serve the audience within the mobile communications industry,” said Mr. Kevin Cha, President, LG Electronics, Middle East & Africa.





LG’s premium, mid-range and mass-tier smartphones have focussed on giving consumers a wide variety of options and choices for their smartphone lifestyles. What’s consistent in all of LG’s models is that they all look and feel premium and come with expandable memory slots, what customers consider key factors when buying smartphones.



LG’s G6 was the world’s first smartphone to feature Dolby Vision technology with a FullVision display. With the LG G6, the company continued its practice of positioning the G series as a premium trendsetter, emphasizing the phone’s expansive screen for immersive viewing experience, one-handed usability, and reliability.





With the premium V30+, the users are drawn to a whole new level of mobile experience. Featuring many industry innovations, such as the first F1.6 aperture camera lens, the first glass Crystal Clear Lens, and the first OLED FullVision display, an advanced Hi-Fi Quad DAC and Voice Recognition, the V30+ is deemed to be a game changer.



With a record 26 awards at IFA 2017 highlighting the phone as the “Best of Show”, the V30+ has also been selected as a CES 2018 Innovation Awards HONOREE in the Wireless Handsets and Accessories product category.



“These awards and accolades have been testament to the superior engineering and quality of LG smartphones and LG is looking forward to developing more premium devices that are creation and entertainment hubs for the gamers, content creators as well as TV and movie enthusiasts”, Yong Geun Choi, President of LG Electronics Gulf



In terms of mass-tier smartphones introduced in 2017, the K series offered popular, best-in-class technologies from premium smartphones at attractive prices while the X power2 featured high capacity battery designed for giving the customers a wide variety of options and choices for their mobile lifestyles. Last but not the least, the Q series was the company’s latest line of powerful, mid-range smartphones boasting the essential features of LG premium phones at exceptional price points.



“To ensure continued technological leadership, LG has maintained a global R&D network that employs some of the finest minds in the industry. Through strategic investment and the belief that “anything is possible,” LG has established itself as a true innovator and the producer of both superior products and an unrivalled user experience”, added Mr. Choi



LG is on a quest to redefine the mobile communications sector and the constant drive to push the boundaries of possibilities is what will ensure the company to thrive in the years to come. Built on a solid foundation of R&D and innovative design ideals, LG’s superior products are winning the hearts of fans around the world. The company will continue to expand its manufacturing capabilities and refine its quality control systems, making sure that everyone has the opportunity to experience the outstanding value and unmatched quality of LG’s powerful technology.



-Ends-



