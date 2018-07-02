L3 CTS cadets to train at Etihad Aviation Training in Abu Dhabi
L3 Commercial Training Solutions (CTS) and Etihad Aviation Training (EAT) have signed an agreement enabling cadets enrolled on the L3 Airline Academy Integrated ATPL course to undertake foundation flight training at EAT’s training facility in Al Ain, United Arab Emirates.
The agreement will increase L3’s capacity for flight training, enabling it to meet the demand for its industry-leading ATPL Commercial Pilot career program. It ensures the continuation of the renowned professionalism and quality of the training performed by the Approved Training Organisation (ATO).
EAT has built a legacy of producing cadets for a number of commercial airlines, offering a wide range of products such as CPL/IR, ATPL and MPL training. The training is complemented by the state-of-the-art simulator facility located in Abu Dhabi, making EAT the ideal choice to support the needs of L3 moving forward.
Capt. Paolo La Cava, Director & Accountable Manager, Etihad Aviation Training, said: “There is a growing requirement for high quality pilots across the aviation industry and EAT is ideally placed to provide this world class training. We are pleased to be working with L3 and look forward to welcoming their cadets to foundation flight training.”
The first group of L3 cadets will commence training at EAT in August 2018. The course undertaken at the site will integrate with training performed at L3’s EASA Airline Academy sites in the U.K., New Zealand and Portugal.
About Etihad Aviation Group
Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, the Etihad Aviation Group is a diversified global aviation and travel group with a business model driven by partnership and an innovative approach to growth. Etihad Aviation Group comprises five business divisions – Etihad Airways, the national airline of the United Arab Emirates; Etihad Airways Engineering; Etihad Airport Services; Hala Group and Airline Equity Partners. For more information, please visit: www.etihad.com.
About Etihad Airport Services
Etihad Airport Services manages Etihad Aviation Group’s investment in the support businesses at its Abu Dhabi hub. Formed in 2013, Etihad Airport Services cover catering through EAS Catering, above and below wing ground handling through EAS Ground Handling, and cargo logistics operations through EAS Cargo. All are located at Abu Dhabi International Airport. In addition, Etihad Airport Services oversees the Group’s investment in its dedicated Flight Crew and Cadet training operations through Etihad Aviation Training.
