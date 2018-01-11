Kuwait's Rehlat & Etisalat come together to spread smiles with great travel deals

After being considered amongst the top 3 online travel company in GCC and the leader in Kuwait, Rehlat has announced yet another strategic partnership. This time around it is with Smiles by Etisalat, an initiative by Etisalat, one of the world's leading telecom groups with operations in 16 countries across Asia, Middle East, and Africa.

Speaking on the event, Bader Al Roudan, Co-Founder & Head of business development, Rehlat said, “Our partnership with Etisalat is consistent with our vision of making travel affordable and easy. We believe this alliance will improve Rehlat’s value proposition to its customers in the UAE.”

Smiles by Etisalat has 6 different categories to explore. It’s a perfect platform to find the best deal in UAE for Etisalat services, Dining, Entertainment, Wellness, Travel, & Shopping.

Spreading Smile with Rehlat’s Flight Deal Exclusive for Etisalat Members

Etisalat members can avail 10% off (up to AED 450) on all international flight ticket bookings. The flight deal is open till 31st January 2018. Esteemed members can enjoy the benefits for all bookings made through Rehlat’s website (desktop & m-web) and App.

Announcing the offer, Ms. Nishtha Arora, Category Manager, Flights said, “The partnership with Etisalat has come at the right time, just before the travel season. We have received an amazing response within days of going live on Etisalat. We wish happy travel to every Etisalat member with this incredible offer. ”

Making the Smile Wide with 30% Off on Hotel Bookings with Rehlat

With the hotel deal open till 31st January 2018, Etisalat members can save huge this travel season. For every hotel booking, they get 30 percent off (up to AED 120).

Harsha V., Category Manager, Hotels was elated & stated that “Rehlat’s focus on having best-in-class offerings illustrates how the leading brand is working to address today’s consumer needs. We are building relationships with well-known brands like Etisalat to reach every corner of UAE and make travel affordable. This offer is our gift for the residents of UAE.”

-End-

About Rehlat

They are present in Kuwait through www.Rehlat.com , in the UAE through www.Rehlat.ae , in Saudi Arabia through www.Rehlat.com.sa , and in Egypt through www.Rehlat.com.eg .

About Etisalat Smiles

Etisalat Smiles was launched in May 2017 with the aim to offer subscribers with a wide range of deals and rewards every day.

Etisalat Smiles offers discounts and rewards on Etisalat services as well as cinema, shopping, dining, wellness, and travel benefits for residents of UAE. Etisalat Smiles will bring all Etisalat engagement programs under one umbrella to provide the best value and to improve the overall customer experience.

© Press Release 2018