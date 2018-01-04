Kuwait's NBK provides dedicated Business Banking Call Centre agent
Al Mutawa: Business Banking customers can speak with dedicated representatives 24 hours, seven days a week
Call center business banking agent part of NBK’s Business Banking full service suite for SMEs and entrepreneurs in Kuwait
National Bank of Kuwait has established dedicated team of Business Banking professionals to answer questions on the NBK Call Center hotline, 1801-801 anytime day or night.
“NBK has identified the needs of Kuwait’s growing entrepreneurial class of SME owners,” said Mr. Bader Al Mutawa, Assistant General Manager Consumer Banking Group, National Bank of Kuwait. “We have created specialized, tailored services to these customers’ needs and support their business growth.”
NBK Business Banking offers banking and payment solutions for local businesses in Kuwait, where customers can avail of payment services including POS and payment gateway. They can also sign up for access to salary portal, providing an efficient, secure and convenient way to pay employee salaries.
As part of its commitment to a safe and stable business environment for Kuwait, NBK also provides business insurance including buildings, stocks, business interruptions, cash cover, fidelity and life insurance.
National Bank of Kuwait is also the bank of choice for businesses with long term regional or global expansion ambitions. NBK’s regional coverage extends to Bahrain, Egypt, Jordan, Iraq, Lebanon, Saudi Arabia, Turkey and the UAE.
NBK Group has the widest banking presence, available across four continents. NBK’s international presence includes many of the world’s leading financial centers: Geneva, London, New York, Paris, Shanghai and Singapore.
Customers can apply for a business banking account by visiting the award-winning interactive NBK.com website or by visiting one of our 13 branches that Business Banking representatives are available: Head Office, Surra, Shuwaikh, Al Tadamoun, Mubaker Al Kabeer, Jabriya, Arraya Tower 2 (fifth floor), Fintas, Salwa, Ras Salmiya ( 3rd floor), Hawally, Sharq and Ghazalli .
-Ends-
For more information, please contact Media Relations Manager Ms. Safa’a Al Matari on:
Tel: 22592789
Mobile: 97660001
Email 1: SafaELMatari@nbk.com
Email 2: NBKMediaRelations@nbk.com