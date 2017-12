Kuwait undergoes an important stage, as Islamic banks experience a major leap: Al-Shamri

As part of KIB ’s sponsorship of the 7th Shura Fiqh ConferenceKuwait : Kuwait International Bank (KIB) offered its platinum sponsorship to the 7th Shura Fiqh Conference, which was organized by the Shura Advisory Company in cooperation with the Islamic Research and Training Institute (IRTI) within the Islamic Development Bank (IDB). The conference took place at Jumeirah Messilah Beach Hotel & Spa, under the title "Sukuk: Increasing Efficiency and Shari’ah Compliance".This latest conference featured a number of seminars discussing the development of Islamic banking products and services, focusing primarily on sukuk bonds and their Islamic bases. Additionally, the conference also discussed legal principles and risks pertaining to Islamic finance. Attendees included a large group of key members from various Islamic fiqh councils, as well as a selection of international senior experts, including financial experts and scholars in Islamic law and economics.On this occasion, Dr. Mohammed Al-Shamri, Manager of the Internal Shari’ah Audit Department at KIB , said: "This conference came at an important stage of Islamic banking in Kuwait. As of early 2018, Islamic banks across the country will be required to implement the Shari’ah Supervisory Governance guidelines, issued by the Central Bank of Kuwait. As Islamic banks are expected to experience a remarkable growth, we must expand our experience and expertise and develop our labor force in order to be able to compete with the ever-changing needs of the market. This rapid growth in Islamic banking will drive Islamic jurists and scholars to research more into the sources of law in Islam and offer more adaptable and realistic guidelines.”