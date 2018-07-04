Kuwait National Exchange rebrands as Unimoni

Kuwait: Kuwait National Exchange WLL, a leading money transfer and foreign currency exchange provider and a member of the UAE Exchange Group, announced its rebranding as “Unimoni”. This makes Kuwait the second country in the Group’s global network to adopt the Unimoni brand. Unimoni, short for “Universal Money”, will drive the agenda of providing a broad spectrum of innovative financial services across geographies, currencies and channels, enabling customers to achieve their financial ambitions.

Vivek P Nair, General Manager, Unimoni Kuwait, said, “We are excited to launch the Unimoni brand in Kuwait, in line with our group’s global vision to facilitate seamless movement of money across the world. Through Unimoni, we will further strengthen and expand our offerings portfolio with technology-led financial solutions. This will accelerate our journey to become a market leader. We have clear business plans in place keeping in mind our commitment to better serve the local and expatriate communities, and consequently contribute to the country's economy. In the short-term, we will be increasing our network presence four fold by year-end and are working on new offerings which are in the pipeline,"