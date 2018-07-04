Kuwait National Exchange rebrands as Unimoni
Kuwait: Kuwait National Exchange WLL, a leading money transfer and foreign currency exchange provider and a member of the UAE Exchange Group, announced its rebranding as “Unimoni”. This makes Kuwait the second country in the Group’s global network to adopt the Unimoni brand. Unimoni, short for “Universal Money”, will drive the agenda of providing a broad spectrum of innovative financial services across geographies, currencies and channels, enabling customers to achieve their financial ambitions.
Vivek P Nair, General Manager, Unimoni Kuwait, said, “We are excited to launch the Unimoni brand in Kuwait, in line with our group’s global vision to facilitate seamless movement of money across the world. Through Unimoni, we will further strengthen and expand our offerings portfolio with technology-led financial solutions. This will accelerate our journey to become a market leader. We have clear business plans in place keeping in mind our commitment to better serve the local and expatriate communities, and consequently contribute to the country's economy. In the short-term, we will be increasing our network presence four fold by year-end and are working on new offerings which are in the pipeline,"
Unimoni Exchange WLL (Formerly Kuwait National Exchange WLL), a member of UAE Exchange Group, is a provider of money transfer, foreign exchange and payment solutions. Unimoni facilitates seamless movement of money across geographies, currencies and channels with a focus on delivering convenience, speed and value to its customers. With multiple touchpoints spanning retail stores, digital channels and self-service kiosks, Unimoni offers secure and simplified one-stop financial solutions for its customers. For more information, visit the Unimoni website: www.unimoni.com.
About Finablr
Finablr is a holding company which brings together category-leading global financial services brands including UAE Exchange, Unimoni, Travelex, Xpress Money etc., under one network. With technology innovation at its core, Finablr seeks to drive the agenda of financial enablement and empowerment of customers through R&D efforts, industry ecosystem engagements, investments and potential acquisitions. With over four decades of industry experience and 18,000+ employees, the Finablr network brands have a direct presence in 45 countries and a reach across 165 countries. Collectively, the Finablr network touches over a billion lives through its retail stores, agents and digital channels. For more information, visit the Finablr website: www.finablr.com
