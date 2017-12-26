Kuwait Marriott Hotels Appoint New Director of Sales & Marketing

Kuwait Marriott Hotels are pleased to announce the appointment of Samer Gerges as the new Cluster Director of Sales and Marketing. Samer brings with him over 10 years of sales experience in the hospitality industry. His extensive experience enabled him to develop great leadership skills and the ability to form high-performing teams that deliver exceptional business results. Samer Gerges is no stranger to Marriott Hotels, having held many positions within the company, including Cluster Sales Manager and Cluster Director of Sales at Marriott Hotels in Kuwait, where he was fully in charge of managing all proactive and reactive sales teams, and putting together strategies to drive more business and revenues.

Samer has dedicated his time to provide guidance to his team, establish great relationships with stakeholders and customers, and has supported the positioning of Marriott hotels in Kuwait, which has led to a tremendous increase in Revpar and yearly revenues. In his new role, Samer will oversee all sales, marketing and reservations activities while developing business strategies that drive more revenues, growth and exceed the business goals.

Advertisement