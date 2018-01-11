Krypto Labs named Strategic Partner for UAE's World Future Energy Summit's CLIX

With the UAE being home to 42% of the region’s 3,000 start-ups, the partnership between Krypto Labs and CLIX will bolster the growing entrepreneurial and innovation landscape in Abu Dhabi and the UAE. Based in Masdar City , Abu Dhabi, Krypto Labs is a global incubator with a unique ecosystem for funding ground-breaking early stage start-ups. Krypto Labs provides innovators and entrepreneurs from around the world with a virtual program, investment platform and inspiring co-working spaces across 2,600 square metres, allowing them to develop revolutionary products and services across all industries.

Abu Dhabi, UAE: Krypto Labs has been named as the Strategic Partner for the Climate Innovation Exchange (CLIX) at the World Future Energy Summit 2018, organisers of the event announced today. As the strategic partner for CLIX, Krypto Labs will highlight its facilities and services available to innovators and start-ups, as well as forming part of the judging panel, between January 15 – 18.

CLIX submissions concentrate on solutions in agriculture, clean mobility and air quality, with funding proposals received from around the world. One in five semi-finalists are based in the UAE and stand to receive incubation from Krypto Labs, which is also a potential investor.

The inaugural edition of CLIX, which functions as a global marketplace for innovators and investors, received a total of 364 submissions from individuals and groups requiring funding to develop or roll-out clean tech products and climate change solutions.

Dr. Saleh Al Hashemi, Managing Director of Krypto Labs, said: “We are pleased to be a strategic partner of CLIX, as part of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week. We look forward to integrating our expertise with CLIX's vision of creating a market-place connecting future innovators and investors to foster innovative climate change solutions through knowledge, innovation and funding.”

Dr. Al Hashemi added: “At Krypto Labs, we pride ourselves on being a global incubator with a unique ecosystem for funding and accelerating ground-breaking early-stage start-ups. We endeavour to become a pioneer in supporting sustainable clean energy start-ups.”

Ara Fernezian, Group Managing Director at Reed Exhibitions, organisers of CLIX, said: “Krypto Labs is a global incubator that is perfectly suited to be the Strategic Partner for CLIX, and represents the growing local interest in start-ups and entrepreneurial business models, as well as clean tech and climate change. CLIX is a ground-breaking initiative for the region that will facilitate the development and distribution of game-changing technologies and products.”

Semi-finalists at CLIX will be pitching for potential investment sums ranging from $300,000 to more than $2.5 million, according to the specific criteria and categories.

Hosted by Ministry of Climate Change CLIX is held in collaboration with Masdar, the Ministry of Youth Affairs, Nawah Energy and the Department of Transport – Abu Dhabi. CLIX is a World Future Energy Summit initiative that will be held during Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week between January 15 – 18 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre. To find out more, visit: www.worldfutureenergysummit.com/CLIX

About World Future Energy Summit

The annual World Future Energy Summit (WFES) is the foremost platform dedicated to the innovation and digitalisation trends driving transformation in the global energy mix.

Located in Abu Dhabi, WFES is a business-first exhibition for project developers, distributors, innovators, investors and purchasers from across the globe to come together and discover new solutions to the world’s growing energy challenges.

The 11th edition of WFES, from 15 – 18 January 2018, will host CLIX, a global market place connecting entrepreneurs and investors to enable partnerships that will power sustainable climate change solutions through knowledge, innovation, and funding.

WFES will also hold its annual conference, which sees international government and business expert come together to discuss critical global and regional sustainability issues. Topics at this year’s conference include ‘the future of energy and transport in urban environments’, ‘digitization and technology disruption’ and ‘project plans and strategies around renewables in Saudi Arabia and the African continent’.

Part of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, WFES welcomed more than 30,000 attendees from 175 countries in 2017 and facilitated more than 8,600 meetings between exhibitors and registered buyers, enabling new partnerships and business opportunities.

For more information, visit www.worldfutureenergysummit.com

About Krypto Labs

Krypto Labs is a global incubator with a unique ecosystem for funding ground-breaking early stage start-ups. The combination of its virtual program, investment platform, and inspiring co-working space enable start-ups from anywhere in the world to innovate and develop revolutionary products and services across any industry.

Our programs are designed to accelerate growth and support established start-ups with vital assistance, including mentorship, funding, networking and other support services to allow innovators to concentrate on their core competencies.

Krypto Labs is backed by Abu Dhabi Financial Group (ADFG), a leading investment group with a global portfolio of more than US $6 billion.

Our headquarters is in the sustainable eco-development Masdar City, in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, and our flourishing entrepreneurial network spans across the globe.

For more information visit www.kryptolabs.com

