Konica Minolta to transform the industry by introducing MarketPlace platform
UAE: Konica Minolta Business Solutions Middle East has today announced the industry revolutionary platform “Konica Minolta MarketPlace”. The new Konica Minolta MarketPlace is an unmatched platform for the customer that require leading-edge applications, customization tools, and centralized device management features, reflecting the company’s forward-thinking direction and global strategy for future advancements.
The MarketPlace’s wide range of cloud, scan, productivity, information, and security applications allow users to quickly and easily increase the power of their Konica Minolta multifunction printers and meet the challenges of their everyday business. The revolutionary, web-based Design Tool, custom-designed MFP User Interfaces (UIs) can be quickly created and tailored to display the required functions, as well as the option to customize specific colours, logos, and unique backgrounds.
- A modern, streamlined interface with consolidated navigation so that users can easily find and the apps and licenses can be obtained via the KM partner channel.
- Support for single stream billing to provide a unified, comprehensive billing experience consistent with the rest of Konica Minolta product offerings.
- Simplified account creation to allow first-time users quick access to MarketPlace offerings.
- Optimized operations for installing apps and custom MFP UIs, managing devices, managing operations, and much more, along with easily accessible online help to ensure key information is always available.
- The MarketPlace supports selling a greater variety of products with additional pricing capabilities, such as subscription-based licensing and volume-based discount pricing.
Commenting on the launch of the MarketPlace platform Deepu Panicker at Konica Minolta said, “We always strive to upgrade our products and services to present the best and most convenient business solutions to our valued customers. This new platform is in line with the future-ready goals and unified direction of our company as we continue to create a better workplace for today and tomorrow.”
About Konica Minolta Business Solutions Middle East FZE
Konica Minolta Business Solutions Middle East FZE, based in Dubai, is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Konica Minolta Inc., Tokyo, Japan, forming part of its Business Technologies business area. As a leading global service provider in the field of IT- and document processes as well as digital production printing solutions the company excels in service led business consulting, implementation and management and provides a range of world-leading printing systems and solutions. In this context, Konica Minolta’s Optimized Print Services concept (OPS) combines consultancy, hardware, software implementation, and operation in order to enhance business process efficiency and cost-effectiveness. To support customers optimally with powerful and sustainable solutions, technology leader Konica Minolta continuously invests in research and development work and regularly sets new standards.
