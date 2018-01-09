Knooz Al Sharq City mixed-use community to be developed in Dubai

Dubai - A Dh7 billion mixed-use community development will be constructed in the heart of Dubai, giving a boost to the emirate’s economy, developers announced yesterday (Tuesday).

The master-planned mixed-use project will combine architectural styles from the Mamluk, Umayyad and prominent Islamic eras, while offering promising real estate investment with rewarding returns. The flagship project will be a real addition to the emirate’s real estate and construction sector, introducing a new and advanced concept in urban development by creating an integrated urban community that provides all means of comfort and satisfaction.

Araa Group Advocates and Legal Consultants, and Loulouat Al Sharq for Investment and Real Estate Development, unveiled the details of the ‘Knooz Al Sharq City’, a large-scale project that will extend across 20 million square feet, during a press conference at Burj Al Arab.

Advertisement

Lawyer Abdullah Yousuf Al Nasser, Chairman of Araa Group, said they seek through this giant project to develop a comprehensive and unconventional urban community, in terms of its unique components, such as the housing units, and leisure, administrative, educational, medical and commercial services, making it an exceptional model in the real estate market.

He noted that the ‘Knooz Al Sharq’ project is the largest of its kind in the field of mixed-use property and tourism development. The community development focuses on creating a multi- purpose scheme featuring housing units, commercial offices, service facilities and attractions. Capitalising on its size and scope, the large-scale project is expected to give a strong boost to the emirate’s economy.

The idea behind the ‘Knooz Al Sharq City was conceived by Mohammed Hesham Khair Al Zeen, partner and Director of Louloulat Al Sharq company, the master developer of the project. With its unique design, the city, an architectural masterpiece, will be divided into three historical areas, including the Mamluk, Umayyad and other eras, each of which includes residential districts featuring oriental traditional houses.

“I have sought to utilise my experience in artworks, handicrafts and interior and external designs in implementing a housing and commercial project that represents the UAE’s imprint. When completed, the city will become a world-class cultural, artistic and tourist monument that is expected to draw a large number of tourists and visitors, especially foreigners,” he said.

Khair Al Zeen expects that the project will strengthen the tourism and travel sector in the country as it is projected to ensure sustained financial sources that will eventually contribute to the UAE’s GDP.

“The Knooz Al Sharq city will comprise traditional houses inspired by Islamic civilisation and rich Arab heritage, retail shops, museums showcasing Mamluk, Umayyad and other Islamic artefacts, as well as restaurants, traditional bathrooms, recreational facilities and venues for social events and performances. It will also be home to a market for crafts and gifts, sports clubs, social and cultural forums, scenic parks, and a special area designated for public auctions where antiques, art masterpieces, artefacts and paintings will be auctioned,” Khair Al Zeen said.

The project will also include traditional hotels called caravansaries, three mosques, one is named after ‘The Mother of the Nation’, the other named after the late Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum, and the third one called the Sheikha Latifa bint Hamdan Al Nahyan mosque. Other facilities will include a tribute museum to commemorate the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and another museum dedicated to paying tribute to the late Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum.

Surrounded by a giant wall, the city will have seven giant gates constituting its main entrances. Four gates are named after the late Sheikh Zayed, Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid and Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed. The other gates are named after prominent Islamic cultures, such as the Mamluk and Umayyad Gates.

-Ends-

© Press Release 2018