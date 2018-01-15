King Koil opens flagship store in UAE

Dubai, UAE : Dubai Furniture Manufacturing Company LLC ( DFMC ), a market leader in premium mattress segment in the Middle East, has announced today the opening of King Koil’s flagship store at Ibn Battuta Mall, the world’s largest themed shopping mall.

DFMC plans to open 4 more showrooms in the first quarter of 2018

The new showroom is the 11 th store for the brand across the UAE and there are plans to open four more showrooms in the first quarter of 2018 that will have the same interiors.

Strategically located in Andalusia Court (near the hypermarket entrance), the 2243 sq. ft showroom will offer customers a unique and comfortable shopping experience with its NEW modern concept and style, making the whole process of buying a mattress fun, interesting and less tedious.

During the opening ceremony, Mr. Sundar Rajan, CEO of Dubai Furniture Manufacturing Company LLC, said: “We are very much looking forward to welcoming the residents of the UAE in our showroom. This flagship store with totally NEW concept & design will act as a window for anyone to experience and choose from our exquisite designs to exclusive beds and bedding accessories which provides a comfortable and tranquil sleeping experience helping you maximize your performance for your daily activities.”

He added: “The new location will give all our customers access to a range of mattresses that use the latest and smart technology. King Koil products use high quality raw materials and the mattresses are manufactured using hi-tech machines from Europe and USA. Since inception in the Middle East, King Koil has launched several revolutionary technologies and concepts to lead the mattress industry.”

Customers will see a display of mattresses, head board and bed set designs including a wide variety of specialty bedding accessories ranging from Pillows, Duvets, Mattress Protectors, Encasements, Bed Linens and Toppers for the discerning customers.

To celebrate the showroom opening that coincides with the 23rd edition of the Dubai Shopping Festival, the company is offering shoppers 50% buy back on purchase of any King Koil bed. There are discounts offered on the Star Collection Mattress of up to 20% plus a free head board will be supplied and 40% discount is offered on bedding accessories.

The premium products displayed at the showroom includes the Silk Collection Mattresses, Star Collection mattresses and Adjustable Electra bed products equipped with Ortho protect pocketed spring mattress, with a strikingly modern design and advanced technology with functionalities that have been honed to perfection. With such high quality engineering, King Koil mattresses come with a 10 year guarantee.

For more information please call the King Koil Ibn Battuta Showroom +971 4 881 1063 or email dfmc@emirates.net.ae .

About Dubai Furniture Manufacturing Company LLC (DFMC):

Dubai Furniture Manufacturing Company LLC (DFMC) is a multinational company with its corporate office in Dubai, UAE and sister concern companies in the other regions namely Kuwait, Qatar, Bahrain & Oman. DFMC has recently ventured into India and also set up a full-fledged manufacturing facility near Pune, India.

Established in 1993, DFMC was set up to manufacture and market “King Koil” branded products under license from King Koil, USA. Over the years, DFMC has used its marketing acumen and hi-tech manufacturing facilities to establish itself as the leader in the mattress industry in the Middle East. Later, DFMC acquired the license to manufacture and market “Serta” branded products from Serta Inc., USA, and the world’s largest mattress brand. Serta and King Koil branded products are manufactured in a state-of-the-art production facility in Dubai.

