King Abdullah Port sponsors Supply Chain and Logistics Conference

Highlighting the importance of participating in the event, Rayan Qutub, CEO of King Abdullah Port, said: “Our sponsorship of the conference comes within our commitment to cooperate and exchange expertise with the active players of the logistics sector, which recently has been witnessing major developments in terms of business volume, innovation and solutions that complement Vision 2030 and transform KSA into a global logistics hub by promoting its position on the Logistics Performance Index issued by The World Bank.”

King Abdullah Economic City: King Abdullah Port has signed an agreement to sponsor the Supply Chain and Logistics Conference organized by the Transport Ministry. The conference, which will take place on October 15-16, 2018 in Riyadh, will be held under the patronage of HE the Transport Minister Dr. Nabil M. Al-Amoudi. Decision makers, experts and officials from major local and international companies involved in the supply chain and logistics sector are expected to attend.

“KSA has a number of components and facilities that enable it to play a key role in this sector at the regional and global levels, and we will play our part in showcasing the best King Abdullah Port has to offer in the logistics sector, such as solutions and facilitation for investors based on the port’s strategic location on the Red Sea. The port is on the main shipping line between the East and West, which significantly enhances the Kingdom’s competitiveness and positions it among the key countries in global trade,” he added.

Qutub will participate in a session for CEOs, where participants will discuss strategic decisions to reshape and keep pace with the global system of supply chains and logistics.

King Abdullah Port previously announced an increase in container handling reaching 1,236,075 TEU during the first half of 2018, marking a new record of 50.5% increase compared to the same period last year. Earlier, the port announced a 21% increase in its annual throughput by the end of 2017, making it the second largest port in the Kingdom in terms of container handling.

Run by the Ports Development Company, King Abdullah Port is the region’s first port to be fully owned, developed and operated by the private sector. It has been listed as the fastest growing container port in the world and one of the world’s top 100 ports after less than four years of operation. Eight of the largest shipping lines work at the port, which offers integrated services to exporters and importers. The port’s development plan is proceeding at a steady pace with a clear vision to become one of the world’s leading ports, benefitting from its advanced facilities and proximity to the bonded and re-export zone and the logistics park, to offer clients logistical support that enables them to achieve sustainable growth.

About King Abdullah Port

Strategically located on the Red Sea coast on one of the world’s busiest maritime shipping lanes and with direct access to extensive transportation networks and urban centers, King Abdullah Port is the first privately owned, developed and operated commercial port in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the region.

King Abdullah Port occupies a total area of 17 square kilometers and enjoys close proximity to King Abdullah Economic City’s Industrial Valley and the bonded zone. The port is making an increasingly important contribution to the Kingdom’s regional and global role in trade, logistics and shipping. Once fully built, King Abdullah Port will be able to handle 20 million TEU, 1.5 million CEU and 15 million t of clean bulk cargo every year.

With state-of-the-art processing facilities, the world’s deepest 18-meter water berths, expanding roll-on/roll-off operations, and a fully-integrated Port Community System, King Abdullah Port is capable of receiving today’s diverse mega cargo ships, fulfilling the growing needs of the young and fast-growing population of the Kingdom and the region.

King Abdullah Port is testament to the important role of the private sector in realizing Saudi Vision 2030 and is well on its way to meeting its goal of becoming one of the top ports worldwide.

