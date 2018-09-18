KidZone launches a new daycare with under the sea theme in Ras Al Khaimah
Ras Al Khaimah: KidZone, a preschool managed by Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ), has recently welcomed kids and parents to its new daycare in RAKEZ Business Zone. With an under the sea theme, the new location provides a safe and fun ‘learn through play’ environment for children from three months to three years old.
“Would you believe we only had two enrolees when we opened KidZone in 2006? Now, here we are, launching a new daycare to cater to the growing demands of parents throughout Ras Al Khaimah,” said Ramy Jallad, Group CEO of RAKEZ. “It’s amazing how KidZone has quickly become one of the most trusted places by parents. We owe this to our wonderful staff at KidZone who are all passionate about guiding the youngsters through their early learning years. We’re very proud of them.” Over the years, KidZone staff have been undergoing various trainings in the field of childcare and education. Just recently, the team has completed the Child Protection (Wadeema) training conducted by the Ministry of Interior, which tackled the new standards regarding child protection and proper childcare as per the UAE’s rules and regulations.
“At KidZone, we aim to give children the best possible start in life. We do this by offering a secured and comfortable learning environment that’s fully equipped with well-trained and experienced staff, as well as exceptional facilities that spark their curiosity,” Mr Jallad added.
About Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ):
RAKEZ is a powerhouse business and industrial hub strategically established in 2017 by the Government of Ras Al Khaimah. The economic zone connects global investors to the local markets of the UAE, in addition to growing markets across the Middle East, North Africa, Europe, and South and Central Asia.
The authority offers free zone and non-free zone licences for companies operating in diverse industry sectors including, manufacturing, consulting, trading, logistics, academic, media and many more.
RAKEZ currently hosts over 14,000 companies from entrepreneurs and startups to SMEs and manufacturers covering over 50 industries from over 100 countries. Through its six specialised zones including RAKEZ Business Zone, Al Hamra Industrial Zone, Al Ghail Industrial Zone, Al Hulaila Industrial Zone, RAKEZ Media Zone, and RAKEZ Academic Zone, it offers a wide range of customisable and cost-effective solutions for existing clients and potential investors. All clients have access to three local offices in Ras Al Khaimah, Dubai and Abu Dhabi, and international offices in India, Turkey and Germany.
A leading economic zone, RAKEZ, aims to continue attracting diversified investment opportunities that will contribute to the economic growth of Ras Al Khaimah.
Media Contact:
Cleo Eleazar
Senior Manager – Public Relations & Events
Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ)
Phone: +971 7 2077173
E-mail: c.eleazar@rakez.com© Press Release 2018
