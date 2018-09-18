KidZone launches a new daycare with under the sea theme in Ras Al Khaimah

Ras Al Khaimah: KidZone, a preschool managed by Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ), has recently welcomed kids and parents to its new daycare in RAKEZ Business Zone. With an under the sea theme, the new location provides a safe and fun ‘learn through play’ environment for children from three months to three years old.

“Would you believe we only had two enrolees when we opened KidZone in 2006? Now, here we are, launching a new daycare to cater to the growing demands of parents throughout Ras Al Khaimah,” said Ramy Jallad, Group CEO of RAKEZ. “It’s amazing how KidZone has quickly become one of the most trusted places by parents. We owe this to our wonderful staff at KidZone who are all passionate about guiding the youngsters through their early learning years. We’re very proud of them.” Over the years, KidZone staff have been undergoing various trainings in the field of childcare and education. Just recently, the team has completed the Child Protection (Wadeema) training conducted by the Ministry of Interior, which tackled the new standards regarding child protection and proper childcare as per the UAE’s rules and regulations.