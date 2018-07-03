Kia is the highest ranked mass market brand in J.D. Power's IQS for the fourth consecutive year
- After ranking highest in the entire industry in 2016 and 2017, Kia’s reported problem levels remain unchanged from 2017 to capture the top mass market automaker spot
- Sorento SUV and Rio subcompact models topped their respective categories
Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Kia Motors Corp., through its sole UAE distributor Al Majid Motors Co. (www.kia-uae.com) , is proud to announce that has been recognised as the number one non-premium brand by J.D. Power in the 2018 Initial Quality Study (IQS) for the fourth consecutive year, with a reported 72 problems per 100 vehicles.
Kia maintained its leadership position with the Sorento SUV and Rio subcompact placing first in their respective categories, while the small Sportage SUV, mid-size Optima and Sedona minivan placed second and the compact Forte ranked third. After winning IQS awards in 2015, 2016 and 2017, the Kia Soul was again the highest rated compact multi-purpose vehicle in the study.
The 2018 U.S. IQS is based on responses from 75,712 purchasers and lessees of new 2018 model-year vehicles who were surveyed after 90 days of ownership. Vehicles were evaluated on driving experience, engine and transmission performance and a broad range of quality issues reported by vehicle owners.
About Kia Motors Corporation
Kia Motors Corporation (www.kia.com) – a maker of world-class quality vehicles for the young-at-heart – was founded in 1944 and is Korea's oldest manufacturer of motor vehicles. About 3 million Kia vehicles a year are produced at 14 manufacturing and assembly operations in five countries which are then sold and serviced through a network of distributors and dealers covering around 180 countries. Kia today has over 51,000 employees’ worldwide and annual revenues of over US$47 billion. It is the major sponsor of the Australian Open and an official automotive partner of FIFA – the governing body of the FIFA World Cup™. Kia Motors Corporation's brand slogan – "The Power to Surprise" – represents the company's global commitment to surprise the world by providing exciting and inspiring experiences that go beyond expectations.
