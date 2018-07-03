Kia is the highest ranked mass market brand in J.D. Power's IQS for the fourth consecutive year

After ranking highest in the entire industry in 2016 and 2017, Kia’s reported problem levels remain unchanged from 2017 to capture the top mass market automaker spot

Sorento SUV and Rio subcompact models topped their respective categories Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Kia Motors Corp., through its sole UAE distributor Al Majid Motors Co. (www.kia-uae.com) , is proud to announce that has been recognised as the number one non-premium brand by J.D. Power in the 2018 Initial Quality Study (IQS) for the fourth consecutive year, with a reported 72 problems per 100 vehicles. Kia maintained its leadership position with the Sorento SUV and Rio subcompact placing first in their respective categories, while the small Sportage SUV, mid-size Optima and Sedona minivan placed second and the compact Forte ranked third. After winning IQS awards in 2015, 2016 and 2017, the Kia Soul was again the highest rated compact multi-purpose vehicle in the study.

Mr. Mohammed Khader, President of Al Majid Motors Co., commented: “The segment-leading performance of Kia’s exceptionally reliable vehicles has placed the brand as the number one among all mass market brands for the fourth year running, which is a testament to Kia’s enduring quality promise. We are proud that both the Sorento SUV and Rio subcompact won in their categories and that Kia has once again been recognised for offering most dependable line up of vehicles on the market.” The 2018 U.S. IQS is based on responses from 75,712 purchasers and lessees of new 2018 model-year vehicles who were surveyed after 90 days of ownership. Vehicles were evaluated on driving experience, engine and transmission performance and a broad range of quality issues reported by vehicle owners.

