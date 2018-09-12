Khazna Acquires Uptime Institute Tier III Design Certification

TCDD are awarded based on a rigorous set of criteria that covers various mechanical, electrical, structural, and site elements. Experts and analysts from Uptime Institute carried out a detailed review of Khazna’s facility performance, capacity and engineering requirements before endorsing a Tier III accreditation for PODs 1, 2 and 3 in Meydan, Dubai and PODs 1, 2 and 3 in Masdar City, Abu Dhabi.

Abu Dhabi, UAE: Khazna Data Center (Khazna), the only dedicated commercial wholesale data center provider in the UAE, has announced that it has received the Tier III Certification of Design Documents (TCDD) from Uptime Institute for its facilities in Abu Dhabi and Dubai. The award formally verifies that Khazna’s facilities and data center design are consistent with the highest quality and infrastructure standards, in line with international best practice, and are developed with enough resiliency to ensure the highest reliability and availability figures.

Commenting on the occasion, Hassan Al Naqbi, Chief Executive Officer at Khazna, said: “This achievement marks an important corporate milestone as Khazna continues to establish itself as a partner of choice in the wholesale data center space. The TCDD from Uptime Institute are a great value-add for clients operating in a competitive business environment, while reinforcing our focus on providing world-class solutions to all our partners and stakeholders.”

Uptime Institute, a global advisory firm focusing on the effectiveness and reliability of vital IT infrastructure for business corporations, has certified over 1500 leading data center facilities worldwide for design, construction, management, and operations against the Tier rating. The TCDD are awarded to data centers that successfully achieve the highest standards for infrastructure, functionality and capacity.

“Uptime Institute‘s Tier Certification of Design clearly illustrates that Khazna sets high levels of quality for their data centers and the organization’s standards of doing business. We are pleased to work with Khazna on the TCDD award along with their next step as they move forward to achieve the natural progression with Tier Certification of Constructed Facility (TCCF),” said Mustapha Louni, managing director of Middle East and Africa, Uptime Institute.

Khazna is now seeking to qualify for Uptime Institute’s Tier Certification of Constructed Facility (TCCF), for which TCDD are considered a prerequisite requirement. The data center provider, continues to provide industry-benchmark levels of power supply and cooling services to serve the growing need for data management solutions in the UAE and the wider Middle East.

About Khazna Data Centers Limited (Khazna)

Khazna Data Centers Limited (Khazna) is the only dedicated commercial wholesale data center provider in the UAE and is one of the largest data center infrastructure operators in the Middle East and North Africa region.

Operations at its two state-of-the-art facilities in Dubai and Abu Dhabi are set to deliver a combined IT load of 24+ MegaWatt (MW).

Khazna offers clients highly reliable infrastructure at globally competitive prices, while providing dedicated and secured IT space through which clients can operate their own equipment. The facilities are modular and highly scalable, allowing each facility to grow with the demands of every client.

Khazna is majority-owned by Mubadala Investment Company.

To learn more about Khazna please visit: www.khazna.ae

About Uptime Institute

Uptime Institute is the IT industry’s most trusted and adopted global standard for the proper design, build and operation of data centers – the backbone of the digital economy. For over 20 years, Uptime Institute has been providing customers with the assurance that their digital infrastructure can perform at a level that is consistent with their business needs, across a wide array of operating conditions. With its data center Tier Standard & Certifications, Management & Operations reviews, Efficient IT Stamp of Approval, and accredited educational curriculum for data center professionals, Uptime Institute helps organizations optimize critical IT assets while managing costs, resources and efficiency. Uptime Institute has become the de facto standard for data center reliability, sustainability and efficiency. Today, thousands of companies rely on Uptime Institute to enable their digital-centric business success.

© Press Release 2018