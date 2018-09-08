Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development successfully conducts Innovation Management Certification training program for employees

Abu Dhabi - The Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development (KFED) successfully organized a two-day Innovation Management Certification (IMC) training course that ran from September 5 to September 6, 2018 at the Khalifa Innovation Center in Khalifa University, Abu Dhabi. The training program, which included three key modules that touched on various topics concerning innovation, was attended by 25 selected employees trained and coached to act as Innovation champions in Khalifa Fund.

According to Khalifa Fund’s senior officials, the training program demonstrates their continuing support in the UAE's thrust towards innovation. The Fund maintains its belief that innovation is an essential driver to the organization--which remains at the core of their operations. In fact, the Fund is currently engaged in a project that looks towards further developing its innovation strategy and framework. With this in mind, the recently concluded training session is expected to help the employees be more aware and make use of essential tools that allows innovation to thrive further within the organization, which in turn can help achieve KFED’s goals and objectives and ultimately contribute to the UAE's growth and development.