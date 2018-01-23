Kantar TNS and Qualtrics Join Forces to Form Global Customer Experience Powerhouse

Dubai, UAE: Kantar TNS, one of the world’s largest research agencies, and Qualtrics, the leader in experience management, today announced a global partnership to help organisations put customers at the heart of their business. The strategic alliance brings together Kantar TNS’s worldwide network of customer experience research, access to a rich database of over 19 million interviews, end-to-end platform implementation, smart analytics and activation, with the powerful Qualtrics Experience Management Platform™, the world’s only integrated experience solution. In today’s fragmented marketplace, it’s never been more important for businesses to create memorable experiences for customers across the touchpoints and moments that really matter. Furthermore, 91% of business leaders believe customer centricity is a top priority and is essential to driving growth[1]. The partnership aims to close the experience gap for organisations at a time when connectivity is rapidly reshaping the brand and customer experience landscapes.

The partnership and global solution will provide clients with holistic customer experience capability, delivered through integrated technology, to identify, optimise and activate customer insights for lasting engagement and maximum return. Additionally, by tapping into the wider Kantar and parent company WPP networks, the partnership will offer unrivalled benefits including access to brand insight, consumer data, market comparisons and industry intelligence. Qualtrics Customer Experience is one of the four pillars of the Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, trusted by over 8,500 brands around the world, and is the most sophisticated CX platform in the industry. It includes flexible role-based dashboards, case management, full CRM integration, and a range of intelligent features built on artificial intelligence, machine learning and advanced analytics.

Advertisement