Kantar TNS and Qualtrics Join Forces to Form Global Customer Experience Powerhouse
Dubai, UAE: Kantar TNS, one of the world’s largest research agencies, and Qualtrics, the leader in experience management, today announced a global partnership to help organisations put customers at the heart of their business. The strategic alliance brings together Kantar TNS’s worldwide network of customer experience research, access to a rich database of over 19 million interviews, end-to-end platform implementation, smart analytics and activation, with the powerful Qualtrics Experience Management Platform™, the world’s only integrated experience solution.
In today’s fragmented marketplace, it’s never been more important for businesses to create memorable experiences for customers across the touchpoints and moments that really matter. Furthermore, 91% of business leaders believe customer centricity is a top priority and is essential to driving growth[1]. The partnership aims to close the experience gap for organisations at a time when connectivity is rapidly reshaping the brand and customer experience landscapes.
Qualtrics Customer Experience is one of the four pillars of the Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, trusted by over 8,500 brands around the world, and is the most sophisticated CX platform in the industry. It includes flexible role-based dashboards, case management, full CRM integration, and a range of intelligent features built on artificial intelligence, machine learning and advanced analytics.
In the Africa & Middle East region, Kantar TNS has a network of over 25 Customer Experience professionals who work closely with Qualtrics to support our client’s business needs around growing relationship strength, managing touchpoint experiences and customer journeys - to ultimately positively impact business performance.
Richard Ingleton, CEO at Kantar, said: “We live in an age where experiences are the key point of differentiation. For businesses, success comes from understanding customer expectations, tapping into their emotions and designing products and services which create positive, memorable experiences. Our partnership with Qualtrics will allow our clients to truly embed a customer focus throughout their organisation and create strong customer relationships.”
John Torrey, Chief Corporate Development Officer at Qualtrics, added: “We have long believed that experiences are a vital element and a main distinction of every successful business. We are proud to partner with Kantar TNS to offer full-service customer experience solutions combining our unique, advanced Experience Management Platform and Kantar TNS’s world-class consulting, implementation and managed services.”
For more information on the partnership, please visit www.tnsglobal.com/what-we-do/customer-experience/qualtrics
Hear more about the partnership at the X4 Summit™, a three-day master class in experience management, on March 6-9, 2018, in Salt Lake City, Utah. For more information, go to https://www.qualtrics.com/x4summit/ .
-Ends-
About Kantar TNS
Kantar TNS is one of the world’s largest research agencies with experts in over 90 countries.
With expertise in innovation, brand and communication, shopper activation and customer experience, we help our clients identify, optimise and activate the moments that matter to drive growth for their business.
We are part of Kantar, one of the world’s leading data, insight and consultancy companies.
Find out more at www.tnsglobal.com.
About Qualtrics
Qualtrics is a single system of record for all experience data, also called X-dataTM, allowing organisations to manage the four core experiences of business – customer, product, employee and brand experiences – on one platform. Over 8,500 enterprises worldwide, including more than 75 percent of the Fortune 100 and 99 of the top 100 U.S. business schools, rely on Qualtrics. To learn more, and for a free account, please visit www.qualtrics.com.
Press Contacts
Julia Giona, Qualtrics
+1 (415) 828-4775
juliag@qualtrics.com
Aoife McArdle, Kantar TNS
+44 (0) 20 7160 5640
aoife.mcardle@kantartns.com
Ilse Dinner, Kantar
+27 (0) 11 202 7000
Ilse.dinner@kantar.com
For media enquiries, please contact:
Anuroopa Mukherjee,
Pulse 360 PR & Marketing Communications,
Tel: +971 4 2327789, Mob: + 97150 6787335,
Email: anuroopa@pulse360me.com , saadia@pulse360me.com
[1] Insights2020, Kantar Consulting© Press Release 2018