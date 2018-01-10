KONE Wins Order for WOW Hotel Apartments Tower in Dubai
Dubai, United Arab Emirates(AETOSWire): KONE Corporation, a global leader in the elevator and escalator industry has won the order to supply 23 elevators for the WOW Hotel and Hotel Apartments development in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
Situated in Dubai’s Business Bay, a fast developing hub of the city’s residential and commercial development, the tower consists of 76 floors and reaches the height of 323m. KONE will be equipping the development with 16 KONEMiniSpace® elevators and 7 KONEMonoSpace® elevators. Additionally, KONE will deliver two loading bay area elevators and three disabled access platform elevators.
The development is designed by Aedas Architects Ltd., developed by WOW investment Ltd. and it is expected to be completed 2020.
About KONE
KONE is one of the global leaders in the elevator and escalator industry. KONE's objective is to offer the best People Flow® experience by developing and delivering solutions that enable people to move smoothly, safely, comfortably and without waiting in buildings in an increasingly urbanizing environment. KONE provides industry-leading elevators, escalators and integrated solutions to enhance the People Flow in and between buildings. KONE's services cover the entire lifetime of a building, from the design phase to maintenance, repairs and modernization solutions. In 2016, KONE had annual net sales of EUR 8.8 billion, and at the end of the year over 52,000 employees. KONE class B shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. in Finland. www.kone.ae
