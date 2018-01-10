KONE Wins Order for WOW Hotel Apartments Tower in Dubai

Dubai, United Arab Emirates(AETOSWire): KONE Corporation, a global leader in the elevator and escalator industry has won the order to supply 23 elevators for the WOW Hotel and Hotel Apartments development in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Situated in Dubai’s Business Bay, a fast developing hub of the city’s residential and commercial development, the tower consists of 76 floors and reaches the height of 323m. KONE will be equipping the development with 16 KONEMiniSpace® elevators and 7 KONEMonoSpace® elevators. Additionally, KONE will deliver two loading bay area elevators and three disabled access platform elevators.

“The supply of hotel rooms and hotel apartments in Dubai is expected to reach 134,000 by the end of 2018. We’re excited to be part of the city’s growing hospitality sector and look forward to providing premium travel experience with our equipment to the people visiting and working at the development,” said Pierre Liautaud, Executive Vice President for KONE South Europe, Middle East and Africa. The development is designed by Aedas Architects Ltd., developed by WOW investment Ltd. and it is expected to be completed 2020.

