KLSC to Participate in Blockchain in Healthcare Symposium

Healthcare will be the part of most aggressive industries worldwide implementing/driving blockchain technology. The Blockchain is the future business model of supply chain and has the potential to be applied to the entire healthcare value chain by streamlining and transforming everything from medical records, to payments and processing, and predictive (Big Data) analytics while benefitting virtually all its stakeholders from patients and customers to providers, administrators, and institutions.

Earlier this year, KLSC had the pleasure of participating at the Youth, Technology and Finance conference in Algiers, presenting the results of their most recent report on the status of the STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) sector in the MENA region, a key topic of the World Bank's Arab World Competitiveness Report, both of which highlight the importance of the Blockchain as part of the Fourth Industrial Revolution.



In 2016, Dr. Razouki was invited to participate in the prestigious World Economic Forum Global Health and Healthcare Community meeting in Dubai as part of the Future Trends in Health Task Force which was Chaired by Dr. Melanie Walker, Advisor to the President of the World Bank, Dr. Jim Young Kim. Dr. Razouki was the only participant from Kuwait and had the honor of summarizing the key technological trends affecting the global healthcare industry in the final outcome report of the forum, one of which was the application of the Blockchain to healthcare, specifically with respect to the use of a distributed ledger as verification of HIPAA secured Electronic Medical Records (EMRs), using encrypted chains to spearhead genomic data-driven drug design and targeted precision medicine therapies, and the tokenization of preventative healthcare incentive schemes correlating the tracking the life-cycle of medical trials, genetic testing, prescription side effects as well as longer-term effects of chronic/noncommunicable diseases.



At the Blockchain in Healthcare Symposium, KLSC will be represented by Dr. Mussaad M. Al-Razouki, Chief Business Development Officer, who will be speaking on the Disrupting Convergence of Blockchain, AI & Healthcare at 10:30am, Thursday the 20th of August, 2018.

About KLSC:



Kuwait Life Sciences (KLSC) was established in 2010, with a paid up capital of 18 million Kuwait Dinars (KD) which is equivalent to approximately $60 million US Dollars. KLSC is fully owned by National Technology Enterprises Company. National Technology Enterprises Company (NTEC) was incorporated in November of 2002, by the Kuwait Council of Ministers as a fully owned company by the Kuwait Investment Authority (KIA), the sovereign wealth fund of the State of Kuwait. Capitalized at 100 million Kuwait Dinars (KD) which is equivalent to approximately $350 million US Dollars, NTEC aims to play a vital role in servicing major stakeholders in Kuwait and the Middle East region with their technology requirements.



KLSC focuses on healthcare innovative concepts and demanded services which have a clear and unmet need in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region. KLSC has been designed as an integrated healthcare company building unique projects and is considered one of the pioneer venture capitalist and private equity companies in the Middle East that invests globally and operates regionally seeking to advance healthcare services and systems within the region. KLSC supports both public and private sector stakeholders to access emerging technologies, establish unique projects and adopt best practices prevailing in today’s healthcare field. KLSC operates in healthcare investment, life sciences training, medical technology, and pharmaceutical distribution.



About the Middle East Science Report:



The Middle East Science Report is a 100 page plus report comprising over 10 sections and 35 charts, produced via a combined 1,000 plus man-hours. It is a humble jeu d’esprit to help return the Middle East region on a path towards a new zenith. The report profiles 57 institutions that have funded, supported and published close to 1,500 significant scientific papers and registered over 30,000 unique patents and includes detailed interviews with 22 contemporary Arab STEM scholars and researchers. For more on the report, please view the recent Al Majlis TV interview with KLSC CBDO, Dr. Mussaad M. AL-Razouki and former KLSC Advisor Mr. Qasem Mustafa - http://www.almajlistv.com/259126905



