KIB sponsors distribution of refreshments amongst engineering students at Kuwait University

Kuwait: As part of its commitment to supporting various student-based activities, Kuwait International Bank (KIB) sponsored the distribution of refreshments amongst all students at the College of Petroleum Engineering at Kuwait University (KU). The initiative was organized by the College of Petroleum Engineering in cooperation with the Society for Engineering and Petroleum and aimed at distributing snacks, coffee, and frozen yogurt amongst students taking summer courses.

On this occasion, Manager of the Corporate Communications Unit at KIB, Nawaf Najia, said: “We are always committed to supporting student-based initiatives that aim at nurturing a culture of innovation and creativity, making way for small project ideas and promising, young talents. Our support stems from our firm belief that students are a cornerstone of the community’s development, actively building a better future for our nation."