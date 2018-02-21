KIB sponsors 3rd Kuwait CSR Conference & Exhibition

KIB ’s sponsorship of this conference came as part of its leading social responsibility program, which aims at supporting and sponsoring diverse community-based activities. This particular event featured successful public-private cooperation in the context of humanitarian activities and community service.

Kuwait: For the second consecutive year, Kuwait International Bank (KIB) sponsored the 3 rd Kuwait CSR Conference & Exhibition. The conference was attended by and held under the patronage of the Minister of Commerce and Industry and Minister of State for Youth Affairs, Khaled Al-Roudhan, and the Minister of Social Affairs and Labor and Minister of State for Economic Affairs, Hind Sabeeh, at Jumeirah Messilah Beach Hotel & Spa.

Moreover, Najia noted that this conference acted as an excellent opportunity to promote a culture of social responsibility and also encouraged both public and private sectors to share their expertise in this area. Additionally, the conference paved the way for direct engagement between civil society and charitable organizations.

It is worth noting that KIB strongly believes in the importance of its social responsibility program, which aims at supporting various activities and initiatives that improve the quality of life for all citizens and promote social development. In addition to providing banking services and products, the Bank’s role extends to supporting a number of community-based initiatives, thereby reinforcing its prominent role as one of the most influential and active financial institutions in the community.

About Kuwait International Bank

Kuwait International Bank (KIB) is a bank that operates according to the Islamic Shari’ah, based in the State of Kuwait. Incorporated in 1973, and originally known as Kuwait Real Estate Bank, KIB made the transition to its current Islamic operating model in 2007.

Today, KIB is a full service Bank operating through a network of 25 branches spread across the State of Kuwait, and offering a broad range of banking products, services and solutions in accordance with the principles of the Islamic Shari’ah. The Bank’s mission and vision also encompasses a leading social responsibility program that aims at supporting every member of Kuwait’s society by spearheading a multitude of initiatives and activities.

In 2015, KIB embarked on a comprehensive strategic plan, aimed at improving the Bank’s performance indicators, as well as enhancing the quality of its products and services. The three-pronged strategy focuses on propelling the Bank to the forefront of the Kuwaiti banking sector and setting it on a solid path to becoming the “Islamic Bank of Choice” in the market.

