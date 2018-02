KIB sponsors 3rd Kuwait CSR Conference & Exhibition

Kuwait: For the second consecutive year, Kuwait International Bank (KIB) sponsored the 3rd Kuwait CSR Conference & Exhibition. The conference was attended by and held under the patronage of the Minister of Commerce and Industry and Minister of State for Youth Affairs, Khaled Al-Roudhan, and the Minister of Social Affairs and Labor and Minister of State for Economic Affairs, Hind Sabeeh, at Jumeirah Messilah Beach Hotel & Spa. KIB’s sponsorship of this conference came as part of its leading social responsibility program, which aims at supporting and sponsoring diverse community-based activities. This particular event featured successful public-private cooperation in the context of humanitarian activities and community service.

On this occasion, Manager of the Corporate Communications Unit at KIB , Nawaf Najia, congratulated the government and the people of Kuwait on the occasion of National Day celebrations. He also wished for the nation’s continued safety and security under the Emir’s wise leadership and guidance. Najia added: “ KIB is one of the most prominent banking institutions that believe that social responsibility is a core component of its business strategy. Through our leading position in the banking sector, we strive to provide social benefits that positively affect all members of the local community. We would also like to assure everyone that this journey of giving will not stop, as we will continue to strive each and every single day to fulfill our duty towards our community, by spearheading impactful, constructive and all-encompassing social programs and community initiatives.” Moreover, Najia noted that this conference acted as an excellent opportunity to promote a culture of social responsibility and also encouraged both public and private sectors to share their expertise in this area. Additionally, the conference paved the way for direct engagement between civil society and charitable organizations.

