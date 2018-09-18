KIB promotes financial literacy through school visits

KIB noted that the visit came as part of its social responsibility program which aims at spreading financial literacy and promoting economic awareness across all segments of the local community, particularly children and youth. The program seeks to motivate students and develop a promising, financially-savvy generation that is able to drive national development in the future.

Furthermore, KIB pointed out that school visits also feature a series of educational lectures presented to students introducing them to basics of saving, spending, and money management, as well as the working world of banking in a simplified manner. Through its financial literacy program, the Bank continuously strives to strengthen the foundations of financial inclusion among youth and students.

About KIB

Kuwait International Bank (KIB) is a bank that operates according to the Islamic Shari’ah, based in the State of Kuwait. Incorporated in 1973, and originally known as Kuwait Real Estate Bank, KIB made the transition to its current Islamic operating model in 2007.



KIB is a full service Bank operating through a network of branches spread across the State of Kuwait, and offering a broad range of banking products, services and solutions in accordance with the principles of the Islamic Shari’ah. The Bank’s mission and vision also encompasses a leading social responsibility program that aims at supporting every member of Kuwait’s society by spearheading a multitude of initiatives and activities.



In 2015, KIB embarked on a comprehensive strategic plan, aimed at improving the Bank’s performance indicators, as well as enhancing the quality of its products and services. The strategy focuses on propelling the Bank to the forefront of the Kuwaiti banking sector and setting it on a solid path to becoming the “Islamic Bank of Choice” in the market.



Today, KIB is in the midst of its new strategic transformation: a comprehensive and long-term program which is aimed at transforming the way KIB engages with customers across every touch point and communication channel. This new strategy focuses on offering a next-level customer experience that delivers much more than just “banking” in the traditional sense - but rather establishes KIB as a partner in every aspect of its customers’ lives; a true “bank for life”.

