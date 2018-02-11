KIB: official sponsor of Gulf Popular Heritage Festival
Kuwait: In a continuation of its ongoing efforts to support various national events and cultural activities, Kuwait International Bank (KIB) sponsored the Gulf Popular Heritage Festival at the Sabah Al-Ahmad Heritage Village. Held under the auspices of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the festival will continue running through until March.
One of the biggest and most anticipated festivals of the year, the annual Gulf Popular Heritage Festival is attended by many visitors from the local community as well as various countries across the GCC. This annual festival features a number of museums, competitions, as well as cultural and folklore performances. Additionally, the village hosts several green spaces, restaurants, cafés and children’s playgrounds.
Najia lauded the efforts made by the Heritage Village’s organizing committee which facilitated a number of matters for participating institutions and companies. Additionally, the organizers also ensured that all visitors were offered an exceptional experience to feel welcome and entertained at this fun, family-friendly village.
About Kuwait International Bank
Kuwait International Bank (KIB) is a bank that operates according to the Islamic Shari’ah, based in the State of Kuwait. Incorporated in 1973, and originally known as Kuwait Real Estate Bank, KIB made the transition to its current Islamic operating model in 2007.
Today, KIB is a full service Bank operating through a network of 26 branches spread across the State of Kuwait, and offering a broad range of banking products, services and solutions in accordance with the principles of the Islamic Shari’ah. The Bank’s mission and vision also encompasses a leading social responsibility program that aims at supporting every member of Kuwait’s society by spearheading a multitude of initiatives and activities.
In 2015, KIB embarked on a comprehensive strategic plan, aimed at improving the Bank’s performance indicators, as well as enhancing the quality of its products and services. The three-pronged strategy focuses on propelling the Bank to the forefront of the Kuwaiti banking sector and setting it on a solid path to becoming the “Islamic Bank of Choice” in the market.© Press Release 2018