 
Dubai 11 Feb 2018
11 February, 2018

KIB: official sponsor of Gulf Popular Heritage Festival

Press Release

Kuwait: In a continuation of its ongoing efforts to support various national events and cultural activities, Kuwait International Bank (KIB) sponsored the Gulf Popular Heritage Festival at the Sabah Al-Ahmad Heritage Village. Held under the auspices of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the festival will continue running through until March.

One of the biggest and most anticipated festivals of the year, the annual Gulf Popular Heritage Festival is attended by many visitors from the local community as well as various countries across the GCC. This annual festival features a number of museums, competitions, as well as cultural and folklore performances. Additionally, the village hosts several green spaces, restaurants, cafés and children’s playgrounds.

On this occasion, Manager of the Corporate Communications Unit at KIB, Nawaf Najia, said: “Our sponsorship of this festival aims at promoting greater cultural awareness in the local community by encouraging everyone to visit the Heritage Village; a village which transports us all to the breath-taking world of the past.”

Najia lauded the efforts made by the Heritage Village’s organizing committee which facilitated a number of matters for participating institutions and companies. Additionally, the organizers also ensured that all visitors were offered an exceptional experience to feel welcome and entertained at this fun, family-friendly village.

KIB always strives to participate in national events and cultural festivals that shed the light on Kuwait’s rich culture and heritage across both the regional and international arena.

About Kuwait International Bank

Kuwait International Bank (KIB) is a bank that operates according to the Islamic Shari’ah, based in the State of Kuwait. Incorporated in 1973, and originally known as Kuwait Real Estate Bank, KIB made the transition to its current Islamic operating model in 2007.

Today, KIB is a full service Bank operating through a network of 26 branches spread across the State of Kuwait, and offering a broad range of banking products, services and solutions in accordance with the principles of the Islamic Shari’ah. The Bank’s mission and vision also encompasses a leading social responsibility program that aims at supporting every member of Kuwait’s society by spearheading a multitude of initiatives and activities.

In 2015, KIB embarked on a comprehensive strategic plan, aimed at improving the Bank’s performance indicators, as well as enhancing the quality of its products and services. The three-pronged strategy focuses on propelling the Bank to the forefront of the Kuwaiti banking sector and setting it on a solid path to becoming the “Islamic Bank of Choice” in the market.

