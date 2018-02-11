KIB: official sponsor of Gulf Popular Heritage Festival

Kuwait: In a continuation of its ongoing efforts to support various national events and cultural activities, Kuwait International Bank (KIB) sponsored the Gulf Popular Heritage Festival at the Sabah Al-Ahmad Heritage Village. Held under the auspices of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the festival will continue running through until March. One of the biggest and most anticipated festivals of the year, the annual Gulf Popular Heritage Festival is attended by many visitors from the local community as well as various countries across the GCC. This annual festival features a number of museums, competitions, as well as cultural and folklore performances. Additionally, the village hosts several green spaces, restaurants, cafés and children’s playgrounds.

On this occasion, Manager of the Corporate Communications Unit at KIB , Nawaf Najia, said: “Our sponsorship of this festival aims at promoting greater cultural awareness in the local community by encouraging everyone to visit the Heritage Village; a village which transports us all to the breath-taking world of the past.” Najia lauded the efforts made by the Heritage Village’s organizing committee which facilitated a number of matters for participating institutions and companies. Additionally, the organizers also ensured that all visitors were offered an exceptional experience to feel welcome and entertained at this fun, family-friendly village.

