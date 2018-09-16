KIB awarded 'Best Islamic Bank in Kuwait' by World Finance

This latest award was based on nominations by World Finance readers, as well as the final result of the Editorial Board, which includes a select group of renowned editors. Based on the Board’s criteria, KIB was recognized for its sharia-compliant financial products and services, adherence to Islamic finance guidelines, forward-looking approach to Islamic finance, sustainable growth and pursuit of innovation, its presence in the market, transparency and corporate governance, and robust social responsibility program.

Kuwait: For the fifth consecutive year, KIB receives the ‘Best Islamic Bank in Kuwait’ for the year 2018. The Bank was awarded by the World Finance Editorial Board, the global banking and finance journal, focusing on financial and investment companies in Kuwait and the GCC.

On this occasion, Chairman of KIB , Sheikh Mohammed Jarrah Al-Sabah, said: “We are proud to have received this award for the fifth consecutive year, reaffirming KIB’s strong track record in implementing its new strategy. KIB is in the process of implementing its new strategic transformation: a comprehensive and long-term program which is aimed at transforming the way KIB engages with customers across every touch point, whether through e-communication or face-to-face. This new strategy focuses on offering a next-level customer experience that delivers much more than just “banking” in the traditional sense - but rather establishes KIB as a partner in every aspect of its customers’ lives; a true ‘Bank for Life’.”

Al-Jarrah added that KIB has successfully managed to strengthen its financial standing over the last few years through its growing performance in the Islamic banking sector. Today, KIB is a leader in the Islamic banking world, both locally and regionally.

KIB received a series of awards during the first half of 2018, including the ‘Best Customer Acquisition in GCC award for the year 2017 by World Finance. The Bank also received two gold awards from the 2018 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards, namely: the “Cybersecurity Professional of the Year – Middle East” and the “Cybersecurity Team of the Year – Middle East” award. Additionally, KIB once again received the ISO 27001:2013 certificate for information security management systems for three years from GMS Intercert Services. Most recently, the Bank was awarded ‘Best Customer Acquisition in Kuwait’ for the year 2018 by CPI Financial. KIB was also recognized by the Bahrain Society for Social Responsibility for its active role in driving positive change and supporting sustainable development programs and social responsibility projects in 2017.

Based in London, World Finance is a premier quarterly global financial magazine, published by World News Media. Since 2007, World Finance has identified and honored leaders in the financial industry, as well as teams and institutions that represent the benchmark for success and best practices in the business world.

About KIB

Kuwait International Bank (KIB) is a bank that operates according to the Islamic Shari’ah, based in the State of Kuwait. Incorporated in 1973, and originally known as Kuwait Real Estate Bank, KIB made the transition to its current Islamic operating model in 2007.

KIB is a full service Bank operating through a network of branches spread across the State of Kuwait, and offering a broad range of banking products, services and solutions in accordance with the principles of the Islamic Shari’ah. The Bank’s mission and vision also encompasses a leading social responsibility program that aims at supporting every member of Kuwait’s society by spearheading a multitude of initiatives and activities.

In 2015, KIB embarked on a comprehensive strategic plan, aimed at improving the Bank’s performance indicators, as well as enhancing the quality of its products and services. The strategy focuses on propelling the Bank to the forefront of the Kuwaiti banking sector and setting it on a solid path to becoming the “Islamic Bank of Choice” in the market.

Today, KIB is in the midst of its new strategic transformation: a comprehensive and long-term program which is aimed at transforming the way KIB engages with customers across every touch point and communication channel. This new strategy focuses on offering a next-level customer experience that delivers much more than just “banking” in the traditional sense - but rather establishes KIB as a partner in every aspect of its customers’ lives; a true “bank for life”.

