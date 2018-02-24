KHCB Sponsors the CFA Society of Bahrain's Activities for 2018
Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain: Khaleeji Commercial Bank (KHCB) continues its sponsorship of various social activities by charitable and professional societies in commitment to social responsibility, which the bank regards with great importance due to its role in enhancing the community’s well-being and development in various fields.
Within this framework, KHCB has announced its sponsorship of the activities of the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) Society of Bahrain for 2018, whose main focus will be to continue promoting the highest standards of excellence, integrity and professional ethics, contributing to the development of capital markets and local professional skills. On behalf of the bank's management, Mr. Mahdi Abdulnabi Mohammed, Deputy General Manager of Support Services, presented the sponsorship to representatives of the society.
He added "We are very pleased to support CFA Society of Bahrain, stemming from our commitment to promote the highest standards of professional conduct, education and protection investors, raising standards for investment practices in the Kingdom and support efforts aiming to achieve the continued growth of Bahrain’s financial market by encouraging prudent investment management and applying the highest standards of ethical corporate governance."
He added, "The CFA Society of Bahrain has grown to become one of the largest CFA Institute organisations in the Middle East over the past 11 years, with over 200 members serving as portfolio managers, financial analysts, investment advisors and lecturers. The society has spearheaded endeavours to promote ethics for professional practitioners, education and the introduction of good corporate governance rules into the investment sector. Over the past few years, the society has also engaged in promoting leadership thinking in a wide range of specialised topics."
Headquartered in the Kingdom of Bahrain, KHCB is a leading Islamic bank that strives to achieve clients’ aspirations through an Islamic banking model that offers a comprehensive range of high quality Shari’a-complaint banking services and investment opportunities to individuals and companies. The bank is among the most distinguished on domestic and regional levels.© Press Release 2018