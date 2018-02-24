KHCB Sponsors the CFA Society of Bahrain's Activities for 2018

Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain: Khaleeji Commercial Bank (KHCB) continues its sponsorship of various social activities by charitable and professional societies in commitment to social responsibility, which the bank regards with great importance due to its role in enhancing the community’s well-being and development in various fields. Within this framework, KHCB has announced its sponsorship of the activities of the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) Society of Bahrain for 2018, whose main focus will be to continue promoting the highest standards of excellence, integrity and professional ethics, contributing to the development of capital markets and local professional skills. On behalf of the bank's management, Mr. Mahdi Abdulnabi Mohammed, Deputy General Manager of Support Services, presented the sponsorship to representatives of the society.

Mr. Tawfeeq Mohamed Bastaki, Chief Risk Officer & Acting CEO, expressed his pride in KHCB ’s sponsorship of the activities of CFA Society of Bahrain, in conjunction with the society’s 12th anniversary celebrations in the Kingdom. He added "We are very pleased to support CFA Society of Bahrain, stemming from our commitment to promote the highest standards of professional conduct, education and protection investors, raising standards for investment practices in the Kingdom and support efforts aiming to achieve the continued growth of Bahrain’s financial market by encouraging prudent investment management and applying the highest standards of ethical corporate governance."

