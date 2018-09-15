KFH: "Fursa" Program Trainees Complete a one (1) Months Course in KFH (KFH - Turkey)

Trainees participated, on regular basis, in direct interviews with Kuwait Turk officials. They had a very close look on products creation process, service structuring, and technical systems developments and updates. They have also viewed the functions of other departments e.g. marketing, compliance, auditing and other departments, thus providing an integrated banking experience from all aspects. This experiment has given the trainees a unique special impression in regard to the development level which Kuwait – Turk has reached concerning modern technologies and systems, work methodology and management which uses the open door policy. This method has given the chance to establish direct communications between employees and officials in addition to the fast and major growth in various business fields. Also, it has increased customer confidence in the bank performance and high quality of its products and services.

Kuwait: Kuwait – Turk concluded a training course comprising 8 new trainee employees within “Forsa” program which continued for one month at Kuwait – Turk. The course comprised practical training on all types of works, activities and services provided by the bank. Trainees were circulated to all sectors and departments, placed in their positions and given the opportunity to mix with other employees and customers. This step aimed to deepen and strengthen their experience in a new work environment which enjoys several advantages including competition, development, diversification and dependence on technical skills.

KFH was established in Kuwait in 1977 and is enlisted in the Kuwait Stock Exchange. KFH Group is a global pioneer in the field of Islamic banking services, where it offers a wide array of Islamic products and services, not to mention a high standard of innovation and client service.

KFH manages its operations in the GCC, Asia, and Europe through over 480 branches, including KFH-Turkey, in order to offer services for the bank's clients in Turkey, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Germany, Jordan, and Dubai.

KFH's mission is to achieve highest levels of excellence and innovation in the field of client service, while developing common interest for all those concerned with the financial institution. KFH's vision is to spearhead the global development in Islamic financial services, and to upgrade the bank into the level of becoming the most sustainable profitable Islamic bank in the world.

KFH's values include cementing leadership through all its businesses, including leadership in the Islamic banking services worldwide, through innovation and in client service and the development of its employees. In addition, KFH is committed to all its procedures, and to setting up long-life partnerships with the concerned authorities.

