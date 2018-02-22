KFH Continues to Serve Customers Electronically, through Airport Branch during Holiday

Kuwait: Kuwait Finance House (KFH) announced that it is ready to fulfill its commitments towards its customers during the Kuwait National and Liberation day holiday. The bank will continue to offer a plethora of services for its customers in Kuwait and overseas through its website that offers over 150 eservices, in addition to the alternative channels, XTM and the 24/7 branch at the Kuwait International Airport. XTM service allows customers to conduct their transactions and perform many banking services in minutes in a very modern way using advanced tools through visual and audio communication options; conference call with KFH staff who are always available and ready to answer all customers’ questions. This service is available 24/7 at Avenues mall and AlFayhaa Branch.

Moreover, the Call Center will be ready to receive calls from clients throughout the day, and will work relentlessly to overcome any problems that might face clients in Kuwait and overseas. In addition, KFH continues to offer its IVR service on 1803333 that is available throughout the day. Clients can call to make account transactions, ask for financial transaction, pay bills, purchase cards to recharge cell phone, and other services.

