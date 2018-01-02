KAMCO hosts 'Middle Management Development' Workshop by Euromoney Learning Solutions

The workshop, delivered by Mr. Simon McAuliffe, was designed to provide participants with the skills necessary to manage others, to coach and develop those reporting to them, and to ensure that those reporting to them feel, think and act like a team. The workshop also provided participants with the necessary skills to inspire and lead others, so that those reporting to them – and other people– are inspired to follow their example and be willingly led by them.

Kuwait City: KAMCO Investment Company, a leading investment company with one of the largest AUMs in the region, conducted a three-day workshop on ‘Middle Management Development’ in association with Euromoney Learning Solutions. The workshop was held at the Chairman’s Club in KIPCO Tower, exclusively for KAMCO and KIPCO Group employees.

Mr. Al Oumi added, “This workshop, amongst others, is in line with our ongoing support for developing employee talent and intellectual capital. KAMCO will continue to strengthen its human resource strategic framework to ensure that employees are well prepared to take on and exceed their roles within the organization.”

Mr. Simon McAuliffe has over 17 years of experience as a senior team facilitator and corporate trainer, covering Developing and Managing People & Teams, Adaptive Leadership and Effective Communication Skills.

