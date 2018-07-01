Juniper Networks delivers EVPN-VXLAN fabric to connect Enterprise Data Center and Campus Networks
Dubai, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – Juniper Networks (NYSE: JNPR), an industry leader in automated, scalable and secure networks, today announced the expansion of its campus portfolio, including extending EVPN-VXLAN fabric to the campus, enabling a common architecture for campus and data center fabrics by unifying disparate architectures. Through this unification, Juniper Networks is providing the building blocks for an enterprise-wide fabric, a key component in building a simple, secure and automated multicloud. Juniper also announced enhancements to its branch portfolio with new capabilities in its Contrail SD-WAN solution, utilizing NFX Series, SRX Series and vSRX Series WAN Edge devices combined with Contrail Service Orchestration.
Most enterprises have separate campus and data center networks, leveraging entirely different architectures to provide connectivity across the two domains. This leads to divergent operations, which inhibits enterprises’ attempts to unify their infrastructure under a common operational umbrella. With Juniper’s new EVPN-VXLAN campus architecture, enterprises can build campus networks using the same protocols that are popular in the most stable and efficient data centers that exist today.
Understanding that the branch is also an integral part of the customer’s journey to multicloud, Juniper is enhancing its Contrail SD-WAN capabilities with support for fine-grained Application Quality of Experience (AppQoE) and industry-first active-active clustering for Juniper’s NFX and SRX Series branch devices. Juniper is also expanding its 5-step multicloud migration framework to include evolution paths for campus and branch networks. The 5-step multicloud migration provides enterprises with a set of best practices, natural technology insertions and recommended products and services to more easily complete the journey to a secure and automated multicloud.
- Juniper’s EX Series Switches augmented with industry-first EVPN-VXLAN campus architecture: By extending EVPN-VXLAN beyond the data center, Juniper is providing enterprises the building blocks for an enterprise-wide fabric. The EVPN-VXLAN protocol is ideal for campus architectures because it provides layer-3 transport with layer-2 capabilities that allow enterprises to evolve while also taking into consideration legacy applications. A new EX4650 Switch with industry-leading 25G/100G density complements the already available and EVPN-VXLAN capable EX9000 Series Switches.
- Resell agreement with a global wireless leader, Aerohive Networks: The global resell agreement with Aerohive will enable Juniper to provide a unified cloud managed campus and branch networking solution from ethernet switches to enterprise-ready wireless access points. As customers migrate to multicloud, the Juniper and Aerohive unified wired-wireless solution offers flexible cloud-managed or on-premises-based options that can be easily deployed with Juniper Sky Enterprise and Aerohive HiveManager cloud-based management. Aerohive’s portfolio of access points includes the newly announced family of 802.11ax access points and form factors, including indoor, outdoor, industrial, wall-plate and pluggable 802.11ac access points.
- Enhancements to Juniper’s branch portfolio: Juniper’s Contrail SD-WAN now supports fine-grained Application Quality of Experience (AppQoE), offering visibility and dynamic management into individual granular application session performance for more than 3,700 unique applications, such as Microsoft Outlook, Sharepoint and Skype for Business. Based on real-time analysis of application traffic in Juniper’s NFX, SRX and vSRX Series WAN edge endpoints, customers can tune application performance to and from the branch using Contrail Service Orchestration managed policies. This gives enterprise IT managers the ability to dynamically prioritize business-critical application traffic based on business policy intent. Juniper has also enhanced architectural reliability and flexibility in the branch and WAN. An SD-WAN industry first, Juniper’s NFX and SRX Series branch devices now support active-active clustering, delivering double the connectivity and reliability to important sites across any type of WAN connectivity, such as LTE, broadband internet or traditional MPLS.
- 5-step multicloud migration framework for campus and branch networks: Juniper is introducing a 5-step multicloud migration framework for campus and branch networks, providing customers a methods-driven approach to creating their customized path to multicloud. The framework considers aspects of architecture, products, tools, processes and people. This framework incorporates Juniper’s multicloud-ready solutions, along with available professional services at each stage of this journey.
Supporting Quotes:
“Today’s announced campus and SD-WAN enhancements allow enterprises to bring best practices from the data center into their campuses, allowing them to more quickly realize secure and automated multicloud environments. The transition to multicloud doesn't have to be a long and drawn-out process. Through our 5-step multicloud migration framework, Juniper Networks is also providing enterprises the required building blocks that facilitate the transition and bring best practices to each stage along the way.”
- Michael Bushong, Vice President of Cloud and Enterprise Marketing at Juniper Networks
