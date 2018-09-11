Juniper Networks Appoints Mohamed Tantawi as Service Provider Director for the Middle East and Turkey
Dubai, UAE – Juniper Networks, an industry leader in automated, scalable and secure networks, is further strengthening its presence in the region with a new addition to its leadership team.
Mohamed Tantawi has joined as the service provider director for the Middle East, Turkey and Africa (META), where he will lead growth of the service provider business in the region. Mr. Tantawi will be responsible for establishing and strengthening alliances and collaborations with service providers to support their business transformation strategies. He has previously worked at several technology vendors including Cisco, EMC and IBM.
“The addition of Mohamed to our team is very timely for our business, with service providers in the META region facing ongoing digital transformation driven by widespread growth of IoT and mobility, as well as a burgeoning focus on 5G. His experience will be valuable in supporting our customers achieve greater business agility and enhanced customer experience, while increasing cloudification of their networks through Juniper’s unique approach to simplification.”
- Yarob Sakhnini, head of Middle East, Turkey and Africa, Juniper Networks
Mr. Tantawi holds a Bachelor of Science degree from Ain Shams University in Cairo and has worked extensively across the Middle East and North Africa region.
