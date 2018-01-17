Jumeirah announces new CEO

Former Four Seasons senior executive to bolster business and drive Jumeirah’s growth

Dubai, UAE: Jumeirah, the global luxury hotel company and a member of Dubai Holding, today announced the appointment of Jose Silva as the new Chief Executive Officer.



Mr. Silva brings over 35 years’ experience in the hospitality industry, including almost 25 years with Four Seasons Hotels & Resorts. In his last role, he was Regional Vice President overseeing France, Switzerland, Spain and Portugal as well as General Manager of the highly acclaimed Hotel George V in Paris. He is regarded by the industry as an innovative mind and a hotelier who is consistently redefining the new norm of luxury.



Among his recent accomplishments is the repositioning of the Hotel George V, consistently recognized as one of the best hotels in the world. Mr. Silva managed to take this iconic landmark hotel to even greater heights by introducing the first 5-Michelin-star European Hotel including a complete reinvention of the Hotel’s architectural identity. Mr. Silva was awarded “Hotelier of Year” in 2016 by Virtuoso – “Best of the Best”.



As Chief Executive Officer of Jumeirah, Mr Silva will be responsible for its international expansion, continue to elevate the brand and its growing portfolio building on the Company’s extraordinary success over the years.



His Excellency Abdulla Al Habbai, Chairman of Dubai Holding commented: “We are determined to continue developing Jumeirah into a globally recognised national champion; setting new industry benchmarks for world class service and quality. Mr Silva has had a distinguished career in hospitality with some of the world’s leading brands. I am confident his passion for designing unique guest experiences and driving innovation in the sector will build on Jumeirah’s strong growth, as we continue to enter new markets and open new hotels both at home and abroad.”



Jose Silva, Chief Executive Officer, Jumeirah, said: “I have always admired Jumeirah for its “dare to be different” culture and its forward-looking vision. I am honoured to have been appointed and fully committed to leading the business and the brand into its next level of growth. Jumeirah is one of Dubai’s most iconic brands and a symbol of the Emirate.”



Jumeirah operates a world-class portfolio of hotels and resorts including the flagship Burj Al Arab Jumeirah. Jumeirah manages 19 properties around the world with 25 properties under development.

About Dubai Holding:

Dubai Holding is an investment conglomerate with operations in 12 countries employing over 20,000 people. Established in 2004, Dubai Holding today manages an AED 130 billion portfolio of assets, which supports the strong development of Dubai’s non-oil economy across sectors including; tourism, hospitality, real estate, media, ICT, education, design and trade. Its portfolio includes TECOM Group, which manages 11 of Dubai’s most successful business communities; Jumeirah, the hospitality arm which owns and operates 19 hotel developments locally and internationally; Dubai Properties, one of the largest fully integrated and community development business in Dubai; Arab Media Group, which implements a strategic plan to develop new family destinations and further grow digital media business lines.