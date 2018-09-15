Jordanian players, Jaber and Al Rawabdeh complete their rehabilitation programme at Aspetar

The players hope to be ready for a match against Air Force Club from Iraq during the AFC Cup title journey. The winners of the Inter-Zone final will play on the AFC Cup title, October 27 th .

Doha, Qatar: Two players of Al Jazeera club and Jordan national team came to Qatar’s world famous orthopaedic and sports medicine hospital, Aspetar , on a ten days visit to continue their rehabilitation to recover from a groin injury.

“I suffered from a groin injury, that’s why I’m at Aspetar for treatment, I need around six weeks to be fit, I came to Doha 10 days ago where Aspetar specialists outlined a flexible rehabilitation program. I will follow the programme after my return to Jordan to be ready for the upcoming games. I hope I will be ready for AFC Cup challenge with Aljazeera club”.

In an interview held in Aspetar, Jaber spoke about choosing Aspetar as a preferred place for treatment, saying:

“Luckily I didn't get a lot of injuries before, I have had an experience with Muaither, Qatar Stars League club, I knew Aspetar and their professionalism especially when we talk about athlete screening,

He added:

Aspetar also has fantastic staff that have helped me to get back to full fitness. The combination of the facilities and staff makes it an ideal place for me and for every athlete looking for treatment”

Meanwhile his fellow Jordanian national teammate, Noor Al Rawabdeh said:

“Aspetar is a reference for us, It has been an amazing experience for me [at Aspetar]. In terms of the facilities and its experts, it is the best treatment centre I have ever been to anywhere in the world. Hopefully will be fit for the Final of AFC cup”.

The Jordanian international footballer has established himself as one of the top young midfielders in the Jordanian League, he is seeking to return to action very soon to help his club secure the Asian cup.

Speaking about Qatar as a host for the 2022 FIFA World Cup™, Zaid Jaber said:

We are proud to have an Arab country host the FIFA World Cup for the first time. I am sure Qatar will showcase the region for all its positives. They started preparing for the tournament years ago and I expect will be ready for the event early, as they’re working to finish all projects two years ahead. it’ll make every Arab proud…it’s amazing”

Jordan’s Al Jazeera will play Iraq’s Air Force Club on the 18th of September. Then, they will travel to Iraq for the second leg on the 2nd of October for their next AFC Cup game. Where the Jordanians keep their dream on-going to end Air Force Club’s title defence.

Noor Al Rawabdeh and Zaid Jaber are expected to be a part of Jordan’s squad for the 2019 Asian Cup, taking place in UAE on January 2019. Jordan is in Group B alongside Australia, Syria and Palestine.

About Aspetar:

Aspetar is a world leading specialised orthopaedic and sports medicine hospital, and the first of its kind in the Middle East. Since 2007, with a world expert team, the hospital has provided top-level comprehensive medical treatment to all athletes in a state-of-the-art facility that sets new standards internationally.

In 2009, Aspetar was accredited as a “FIFA Medical Centre of Excellence”. Ian 2013, Aspetar was adopted as a reference collaborator centre by the Gulf Countries Council (GCC) Health Ministers Council and “IOC Research Centre for Prevention of Injury and Protection of Athlete Health” in 2014.

In 2015, Aspetar has been recognised as the “IHF Reference Centre for Athlete and Referee Health”. On December 15 of the same year, the hospital also achieved the Accreditation Canada International (ACI) “Platinum Level”.

Aspetar is a member–organisation of Aspire Zone Foundation, Qatar’s innovative sports and healthy lifestyle destination.

