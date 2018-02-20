Jones the Grocer opens at Hazza Bin Zayed Stadium, Al Tawia, Al Ain

The store features a glass enclosed walk-in cheese room with a rotation of cheeses on offer, and a gourmet charcuterie counter unlike anything else on offer in Al Ain. Set amongst the Hazza Bin Zayed Stadium grounds, home of UAE’s leading football club the Jones the Grocer location is perfectly positioned in the middle of Al Ain. It also has both indoor and terraced dining areas and a spacious kids play area that is shaded from the sun.

Abu Dhabi, UAE : The UAE’s latest Jones the Grocer opened at the F&B hub of Hazza bin Zayed Stadium, Al Tawia, Al Ain this month. Offering 9733 sq.ft of space spread over two floors, this new store has dedicated areas for cooking classes, gourmet retail products, freshly baked cakes, breads and pastries and more.

As far as the menu is concerned the Al Tawia, Al Ain location has opened with the brand new Jones menu. Highlights from this menu include beautifully presented dishes like:

Speaking about partnering with an elite brand, Mr. Suman Haridas, Director of Operations – Al Ain and Abu Dhabi, Keita Catering, said, “We are extremely proud and honoured to bring a renowned brand as Jones the Grocer to Hazza Bin Zayed Stadium. We are excited to serve our patrons a delectable cuisine and an equally enticing gourmet spread at our outlet.”

Home-made chocolate granola, Greek yoghurt, berry compote, coconut flakes, Valrhona chocolate dulcey and crunchy Jivara

Banana, peanut butter and pure organic açai smoothie bowl

Black quinoa, kale, roast sweet potato, avocado, pomegranate and toasted pine nuts

Grilled tuna, spinach, cherry tomato, orzo pasta, capers, red chilli and preserved lemon dressing

These new dishes use quality ingredients that are not only packed with clean, delicious flavors but are gorgeous to look at. Special attention has been given to portions, pricing and flexibility without losing sight of the innovation that Jones the Grocer is synonymous with.

Those looking for a quick trip can use the ‘grab-and-go counter’ offering simple takeaway options such as coffees, pastries, salads, sandwiches and snacks.

The Jones the Grocer brand was first introduced to the world in 1996 and now has 15 stores currently in operation across the UAE and 26 worldwide – this being the first venue in Al Ain.

Keita Catering

Keita, the food & beverage arm of VPS Healthcare, offers a wide range of catering services; from a small-scale and VIP events to partnering with hospitals, schools and corporate houses.

Keita has state-of-the-art kitchen set-ups in Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Al Ain that cater to the demands of its 10 cafes under the brand name - D Club. The company attributes its success to customised food for individuals that is prepared by high quality chefs in consultation with dieticians and relevant experts.

About Jones the Grocer

Jones the Grocer is a food emporium stocking a range of hand selected specialty products, a signature walk-in cheese room, charcuterie and deli, all of which are amongst a contemporary café setting. Established in 1996 with the launch of the flagship Australian store in Woollahra, Sydney – Jones the Grocer now has stores across Australia, Cambodia, New Zealand, Qatar, Singapore, Thailand and the UAE.

