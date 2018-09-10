Jeeny Launches Order Delivery Service in Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia:– Jeeny, previously named “Easy” and one of the top ride-hailing mobile applications in the region, announced the release of its order delivery model in Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam and Madinah; raiding a new on-demand sector to ease more daily chores for the public. After a major rebrand from “Easy” to “Jeeny”, the company is fulfilling its promise to provide solutions to different life-hassles for Saudis.

In early 2018, the company renamed the application to keep its fields of operations expandable to cover new services and sectors. Jeeny is now launching the “Jeeny Orders” service as the third lineup - after releasing “Jeeny Telecom” for GSM and Data line refills - to automate food and goods delivery through its application and a whole new fleet of cars; amplifying the scope of jobs it is elevating for Saudis.