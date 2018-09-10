Jeeny Launches Order Delivery Service in Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia:– Jeeny, previously named “Easy” and one of the top ride-hailing mobile applications in the region, announced the release of its order delivery model in Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam and Madinah; raiding a new on-demand sector to ease more daily chores for the public. After a major rebrand from “Easy” to “Jeeny”, the company is fulfilling its promise to provide solutions to different life-hassles for Saudis.
In early 2018, the company renamed the application to keep its fields of operations expandable to cover new services and sectors. Jeeny is now launching the “Jeeny Orders” service as the third lineup - after releasing “Jeeny Telecom” for GSM and Data line refills - to automate food and goods delivery through its application and a whole new fleet of cars; amplifying the scope of jobs it is elevating for Saudis.
Users will be able to pinpoint shops of all kinds on the application, typing-in products and goods they need delivered to their doorstep and finally pay by cash to the Jeeny Orders driver who fulfilled the request. The company will be releasing an online-pay option in the near future.
The order delivery platform will be GPS integrated and dependent on data connection to automate the location detection between drivers, shops and customers. “We decided to tap into more sectors with our LBS after succeeding in the past 5 years with the ride e-hailing services. Our hope for the future in Saudi is to rid users many hassles of day-to-day tasks, one step at a time.” Said Eugen Brikcius, Jeeny Managing Director.
Jeeny Orders will be a step that proves what Jeeny and technology startups can achieve in the region; empowering jobs and making day-to-day tasks easier for the people.
