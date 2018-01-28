JTI expands its business and investments in the Egyptian Market

Cairo, Egypt - Japan Tobacco International (JTI) recently launched its new product “CAMEL” in the Egyptian market. CAMEL, a new brand of cigarettes, will be available in two variations: CAMEL Yellow and CAMEL Blue for EGP 30 per pack.

"The launch of CAMEL is an important step in growing our consumer base as well as expanding the products we’re introducing to different segments at various prices to satisfy all adult smokers," said Ayman Al-Abbasi, Chairman of Japan Tobacco International in Egypt. “This new product closely aligns with JTI’s strategic plan to expand our investments in Egypt, reflecting our confidence in the promising opportunities offered by the Egyptian market.”

The launch of the new brand is the culmination of ongoing cooperation at both local and international levels between Japan Tobacco International (JTI) and Eastern Company through the manufacturing contract signed between both companies in 2014.

The product launch aligns with the JTI’s ambitious plans to increase investment in the Egyptian market following positive results in 2017 and its position as the fastest growing cigarette company of the year. Contributing to JTI’s success in Egypt was its investment in a new production line that includes the latest cutting-edge technology in cigarette manufacturing and quality control with a production capacity of about 1.5 billion cigarettes per year.

CAMEL cigarettes were first launched more than 100 years ago in 1913 in the American market. The brand is now is sold in more than 100 countries worldwide and is known as one of the world’s leading quality cigarette brands.

The competitive price of EGP 30 per pack targets Egyptian consumers who want to smoke an international brand of cigarettes with higher quality at a reasonable price. This price also reflects the company's long-term plan in the Egyptian market that aims to increase its market share in all price segments.

About JTI

JTI, a member of the Japan Tobacco Group of Companies, is a leading international tobacco manufacturer. It markets world-renowned brands such as Camel, Winston, and Mevius (Mild Seven). Other global brands include Silk Cut, Sobranie, Glamour, and LD. With headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland, and about 27,000 employees worldwide, JTI has operations in more than 120 countries. In Egypt, JTI is the main shareholder of the shisha manufacturer Nakhla Tobacco Company that exports its production to more than 100 countries worldwide.

