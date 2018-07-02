JLL surpasses carbon emission reduction targets

Dubai, UAE – In its Global Sustainability Report released today, JLL (NYSE:JLL) reported exceeding its goals for carbon emission reductions within its corporate offices and committing to set a Science Based Target by 2020. Reductions achieved on a per corporate office employee basis included a drop in building-related greenhouse gas emissions by 15 percent (vs. a target of 10 percent), building-related energy consumption by 12 percent (vs. a target of 10 percent), and rented area by 10 percent (vs. a target of 8 percent). According to United Nations estimates, real estate accounts for about 40 percent of the world’s energy consumption and a third of all carbon emissions. Because of this, achieving double-digit reductions can have a significant impact on environmental sustainability. In the Global Sustainability Report, JLL details these achievements and establishes new stretch goals as part of its Building a Better Tomorrow initiative emphasizing sustainability efforts within JLL’s offices and in its work with clients.

“As one of the world’s largest commercial real estate firms, we have a tremendous opportunity to address climate change head-on by creating sustainable workspaces, buildings and communities where everyone can thrive,” said Christian Ulbrich, Chief Executive Officer, JLL. “We’re taking tangible action to deliver a more sustainable future for all of our stakeholders by integrating our ‘Building a Better Tomorrow’ ambition into all aspects of our organization.” During the nine years JLL has been reporting its sustainability performance, the firm has made great strides toward improving its environmental impact. JLL exceeded its existing targets at the end of 2017, and reported annual performance highlights including: $82 million in estimated U.S. client project savings through energy efficiency, reducing carbon emissions by roughly the equivalent of removing 77,000 passenger vehicles from the road for a year

in estimated U.S. client project savings through energy efficiency, reducing carbon emissions by roughly the from the road for a year 452,000 metric tons of CO2e averted by advising on renewable energy projects saving seven times the amount of energy the firm uses in its own buildings across the world.

metric tons of CO2e averted by advising on renewable energy projects saving seven times the amount of energy the firm uses in its own buildings across the world. 225 sustainable building certifications for clients

sustainable building certifications for clients $8.7 million in total charitable contributions and 8,300 days of employee volunteering

Advertisement