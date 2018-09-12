JLL names Christian Luft as Head of Pan-EMEA Valuation Advisory

In his new role Christian will work with clients with cross-border real estate portfolios across all sectors to provide valuation advisory across the Europe, Middle East and Africa region. He most recently led JLL’s retail valuation advisory business in the UK and for the EMEA region which he established in 2008. Christian joined JLL as a graduate in 1998 and gained experience across a wide range of valuation areas in multiple countries including Germany, Austria and Sweden.

Claire Leblanc, EMEA Chief Operating Officer, Valuations Advisory, JLL , commented: “The valuations business across the real estate industry is developing as clients increasingly look for integrated solutions and long-term partnerships for their real estate services. Christian’s strong relationships, extensive experience across geographies and his dynamic and proactive approach mean clients and colleagues alike will benefit from having him at the helm.”

Christian Luft, Head of Pan-EMEA Valuation Advisory, JLL, added: “It is a really exciting time to be working in real estate and we have a strong valuations business across EMEA that I am delighted to lead. As real estate becomes ever more global, I am looking forward to working with the team to provide clients with the advice and expertise they need to achieve their business objectives.”

About JLL

JLL (NYSE: JLL) is a leading professional services firm that specializes in real estate and investment management. Our vision is to reimagine the world of real estate, creating rewarding opportunities and amazing spaces where people can achieve their ambitions. In doing so, we will build a better tomorrow for our clients, our people and our communities. JLL is a Fortune 500 company with nearly 300 corporate offices, operations in over 80 countries and a global workforce of 86,000 as of June 30, 2018. JLL is the brand name, and a registered trademark, of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated. For further information, visit www.jll.com

About JLL MEA

Across the Middle East and Africa (MEA) JLL is a leading player in the real estate and hospitality services markets. The firm has worked in 35 countries across the region and employs over 700 internationally qualified professionals across its offices in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Riyadh, Jeddah, Al Khobar, Cairo, Casablanca, Johannesburg, Lagos and Nairobi. www.jll-mena.com; www.jllvantagepoint.com

