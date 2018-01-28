JLL makes FORTUNE's 2018 World's Most Admired list

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – JLL has again been named to FORTUNE magazine's World's Most Admired Companies list. The list is a major authority on corporate reputations compiled each year by FORTUNE and Korn Ferry Hay Group through a survey of 3,900 top executives, directors, experts and financial analysts.

FORTUNE's list of World's Most Admired Companies determines the companies with the strongest reputations within and across industries. Korn Ferry Hay Group, a global consulting firm, has worked with FORTUNE each year since 1997 to select and rank the Most Admired Companies and identify why they are highly regarded.

“We are proud to again be included on Fortune’s annual list of the World’s Most Admired Companies,” said Christian Ulbrich, JLL CEO. “This continued recognition reflects our strong core values of teamwork, ethics and excellence, and our commitment to enabling our clients and our people to achieve their ambitions.”

The World's Most Admired Companies list, and more information on how the rankings were determined, can be found on the FORTUNE website.

Clients and third-party organizations continue to recognize JLL globally for its ethics, corporate citizenship and commitment to being an employer of choice. JLL has collected the following U.S. and global awards in the last year:

· Dow Jones Sustainability Index, North America, second year in a row

· One of World's Most Ethical Companies, Ethisphere Institute, 10th year in a row

· LinkedIn Top Companies, second year in a row

· Working Mother 100 Best Companies

· Perfect score on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's Corporate Equality Index, fourth year in a row

About JLL

JLL (NYSE: JLL) is a leading professional services firm that specializes in real estate and investment management. A Fortune 500 company, JLL helps real estate owners, occupiers and investors achieve their business ambitions. In 2016, JLL had revenue of $6.8 billion and fee revenue of $5.8 billion and, on behalf of clients, managed 4.4 billion square feet, or 409 million square meters, and completed sales acquisitions and finance transactions of approximately $145 billion. At the end of the third quarter of 2017, JLL had nearly 300 corporate offices, operations in over 80 countries and a global workforce of over 80,000. As of September 30, 2017, LaSalle Investment Management had $59.0 billion of real estate under asset management. JLL is the brand name, and a registered trademark, of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated. For further information, visit ir.jll.com.

About JLL MENA

Across the Middle East, North and Sub-Saharan Africa, JLL is a leading player in the real estate market and hospitality services market. The firm has worked in 30 Middle Eastern and African countries and has advised clients on real estate, hospitality and infrastructure projects worth over $1 trillion in gross development value. JLL employs over 300 internationally qualified professionals embracing 35 different nationalities across its offices in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Riyadh, Jeddah, Al Khobar and Cairo. Combined with the neighbouring offices in Casablanca, Istanbul, Johannesburg, Lagos and Nairobi, the firm employs more than 1,100 staff and provides comprehensive services in the wider Middle East and African (MEA).

