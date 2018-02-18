Italy presents boating innovations and solutions at Dubai International Boat Show 2018
Dubai, UAE: The Italian Trade Agency (ITA) in the UAE will showcase Italy’s nautical pride at the 26th Dubai International Boat Show, taking place at the Dubai Canal, Jumeirah from February 27 to March 3, 2018.
On this occasion, ITA will bring together 9 specialised marine equipment suppliers and service providers to demonstrate their capacity to develop and innovate state-of-the-art technology solutions that characterize the Italian boating industry.
Gianpaolo Bruno, Italian Trade Commissioner to the UAE, Oman and Pakistan, said: “In line with our mission to promote the globalisation of Italian firms, we foster continued growth in the boating sector by providing talents with a platform to showcase Italian knowledge and expertise. We are participating for the seventh time in the region’s leading luxury yacht and sailing industry event. This year, we seek to highlight the value that comes with Made in Italy products and services, and enhance business opportunities.”
ITA will host the below marine equipment manufacturers and service providers to present innovations that are genuinely Made in Italy:
- AMPER-AUTO S.R.L.
- BOAT LIFT S.R.L.
- BOERO YACHTCOATINGS
- CEREDI SNC
- FRATELLI ZUCCHINI SPA - SEALANTS AND ADHESIVES
- G.F.N. GIBELLATO MARINE EQUIPMENT
- NAVALTECNOSUD BOAT STAND S.R.L.
- RIVIERA SRL - GENOVA
- ROTOTEC S.P.A
The Italian marine industry association UCINA will also be participating in the fair (stand E 111).
The Italian pavilion will be located at Stands E-19 and E-18, part of the Equipment Supplies & Services area.
The show starts at 3pm and ends at 9:30pm. For more information on ITA’s participation, please visit: www.ice.gov.it; www.eventsitadubai.com
ABOUT ITA
The Italian Trade Agency (ITA) is the Government organization in charge of supporting the internationalization of the Italian companies The Agency is headquartered in Rome and operates worldwide through a large network of Trade Promotion Offices linked to Italian Embassies and Consulates and working closely with local authorities and businesses.
The Dubai office is in charge of the UAE, Oman and Pakistan.
ITA provides a wide range of services, such as official participation in fairs and exhibitions, organization of business meetings and trade delegation visits, identification of potential business counterparts and many other activities focused on intensifying business opportunities and promoting the image of “Made in Italy” all over the world.
Through its Foreign Direct Investment Unit, ITA also facilitates the establishment and the development of foreign companies in Italy.
For press enquiries, please contact:
Twister Communications ME
Elena Gramatica
052 692 3606