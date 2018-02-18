Italy presents boating innovations and solutions at Dubai International Boat Show 2018

Dubai, UAE: The Italian Trade Agency (ITA) in the UAE will showcase Italy’s nautical pride at the 26th Dubai International Boat Show, taking place at the Dubai Canal, Jumeirah from February 27 to March 3, 2018. On this occasion, ITA will bring together 9 specialised marine equipment suppliers and service providers to demonstrate their capacity to develop and innovate state-of-the-art technology solutions that characterize the Italian boating industry.

Italy, which is among the 76 countries participating in the five-day marine lifestyle celebration, has a proven track-record in the nautical industry which has become a representation of the country’s strong ability in design and innovation. In fact, the recreational boating sector saw total sales of 3.4 billion Euros in 2016, with an increase of 18.6% over 2015. Gianpaolo Bruno, Italian Trade Commissioner to the UAE, Oman and Pakistan, said: “In line with our mission to promote the globalisation of Italian firms, we foster continued growth in the boating sector by providing talents with a platform to showcase Italian knowledge and expertise. We are participating for the seventh time in the region’s leading luxury yacht and sailing industry event. This year, we seek to highlight the value that comes with Made in Italy products and services, and enhance business opportunities.”

Advertisement