Iraq's Re-building Opportunities Involving Diversification Initiatives across Multiple Sectors Make It an Attractive Investment Destination Globally

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: –(AETOSWire)- Bridged between Asia, Middle East and African economies and strategically placed at the mouth of Europe, Iraq possesses immense locational advantage as a nation with opportunities that stand to be untapped. The country benefits from immense natural wealth in the form of its huge reserves of natural resources. Having been brutally battered first by the Gulf war and more recently by the ISIS conflict, Iraq is just emerging from the destruction and strategizing the rebuilding of the country to position itself as a regional super power.

Even as the nation’s re-building opportunity proves to be humungous and unique, investors and businesses alike are in need of business intelligence in understanding the right mode of entry, the most rewarding business model and business opportunity. Iraq possesses one of the largest oil reserves in the world making it a highly attractive business opportunity. As the country also focuses on diversification initiatives, opportunities unfurl in sectors such as construction, infrastructure, healthcare, transportation, energy and telecom which are being positioned as high priority development sectors.