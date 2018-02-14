Iraq's Re-building Opportunities Involving Diversification Initiatives across Multiple Sectors Make It an Attractive Investment Destination Globally
Dubai, United Arab Emirates: –(AETOSWire)- Bridged between Asia, Middle East and African economies and strategically placed at the mouth of Europe, Iraq possesses immense locational advantage as a nation with opportunities that stand to be untapped. The country benefits from immense natural wealth in the form of its huge reserves of natural resources. Having been brutally battered first by the Gulf war and more recently by the ISIS conflict, Iraq is just emerging from the destruction and strategizing the rebuilding of the country to position itself as a regional super power.
Even as the nation’s re-building opportunity proves to be humungous and unique, investors and businesses alike are in need of business intelligence in understanding the right mode of entry, the most rewarding business model and business opportunity. Iraq possesses one of the largest oil reserves in the world making it a highly attractive business opportunity. As the country also focuses on diversification initiatives, opportunities unfurl in sectors such as construction, infrastructure, healthcare, transportation, energy and telecom which are being positioned as high priority development sectors.
Ali Mirmohammad, Senior Consultant - Iraq, Frost & Sullivan said, “With the end of the ISIS war, Iraq is on the path of reconstruction and economic resurrection that calls for sustained investment to the tune of over USD 900 billion within the next decade. Iraq plans to focus on the Oil & Gas downstream value chain as well as minerals value chain, construction and infrastructure industries, healthcare, energy, tourism and financial services sectors to move the GDP growth rate by 10% annually within the next decade”.
“The country requires over USD 30 billion per annum of foreign direct investment (FDI) to achieve its reformation and stabilisation goals within the next 10 years,” noted Ali. “With 39+ million population, Iraq remains an attractive consumer market with potential of over USD 40 billion.”
-Ends-
About Frost & Sullivan
Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector and the investment community.
Contact us: Start the discussion
Twitter: @Frost_Sullivan & @Frost_MENASA
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/frostandsullivan
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/frost-&-sullivan-%E2%80%93-middle-east-north-africa-south-asia/
*Source: AETOSWire
Contact:
Anita Chandhoke
Corporate Communications - MEA
P: +91 80 67028020
E: achandhoke@frost.com