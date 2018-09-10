Ipsos: Despite Their Struggles, MENA's Millennials Are Transforming The Region

Millennials in MENA have unprecedented connectivity levels, with 97% having access to the internet, and 94% are on social media.

The region’s Millennials are also more open to the world around them, with 1 in 2 considering themselves global citizens.

Millennials in MENA make up over a quarter of the region’s population, and their impact is being strongly felt. Based on a survey of over 5,600 millennials across 8 key countries in the region, conducted by Ipsos in MENA, in addition to hundreds of qualitative digital immersions, it is clear that this is a generation keen on change, and is willing to challenge the status-quo. While millennials do value their traditions (58%), the majority are not afraid to express opinions that go against societal norm.

This openness to change is in part driven by unprecedented levels of connectivity, as the Ipsos report, entitled ‘MENA’s Millennials Decoded’ finds. MENA’s Millennials are a generation that lives online, the majority considering it to be their primary source of information. Not content with being passive onlookers, they are heavy content contributors and hyper-sharers, with 8 in 10 sharing content at least once a week, and while social networking is a key part of their online presence, the majority are also interacting with brands and businesses online (74%) at levels significantly higher than previous generations did.