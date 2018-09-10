Ipsos: Despite Their Struggles, MENA's Millennials Are Transforming The Region
- Millennials in MENA have unprecedented connectivity levels, with 97% having access to the internet, and 94% are on social media.
- The region’s Millennials are also more open to the world around them, with 1 in 2 considering themselves global citizens.
Millennials in MENA make up over a quarter of the region’s population, and their impact is being strongly felt. Based on a survey of over 5,600 millennials across 8 key countries in the region, conducted by Ipsos in MENA, in addition to hundreds of qualitative digital immersions, it is clear that this is a generation keen on change, and is willing to challenge the status-quo. While millennials do value their traditions (58%), the majority are not afraid to express opinions that go against societal norm.
This openness to change is in part driven by unprecedented levels of connectivity, as the Ipsos report, entitled ‘MENA’s Millennials Decoded’ finds. MENA’s Millennials are a generation that lives online, the majority considering it to be their primary source of information. Not content with being passive onlookers, they are heavy content contributors and hyper-sharers, with 8 in 10 sharing content at least once a week, and while social networking is a key part of their online presence, the majority are also interacting with brands and businesses online (74%) at levels significantly higher than previous generations did.
Where the region’s millennials will push the digital envelop most is the extent to which they are integrating technology into their day to day lives. 4 in 10 are now choosing to shop online, 43% order food online, 40% use ride-hailing apps, and 1 in 3 use exercise or physical activity apps. These trends show no signs of slowing, and many are hungry for more, with 56% continuously looking for new ways to integrate new technologies into their daily lives.
-Ends-© Press Release 2018
Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.
The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.
To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.