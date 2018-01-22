IoT Middle East 2018 is all about Business

Event to feature 35 International speakers and over 400 participants Dubai, UAE: The fifth edition of the ‘Internet of Things 2018’ be held on the 13th of March, 2018 at the Armani Hotel Dubai is a cross-industry conference aimed for the business community to discuss bottom-line impacts, business models and how to monetize data while getting insights on new technologies and opportunities that are brought by IoT.

The C-level event focuses on making business out of Internet of Things and is designed to help business leaders and Executives enhance initiatives proposed by their organisations, local governments clients and enterprises for digital transformation projects. Focus will be on groundbreaking IoT technologies and solutions that companies can leverage now to optimize business. The event will provide business cases from C-level executives that are in charge of their companies major transformation initiatives like Lego, Tesla, F5 Networks, Konica Minolta, Kaspersky lab, PWC, McKinsey & Co, Du, Microsoft, IBM and many more.

Advertisement