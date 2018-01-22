IoT Middle East 2018 is all about Business
Event to feature 35 International speakers and over 400 participants
Dubai, UAE: The fifth edition of the ‘Internet of Things 2018’ be held on the 13th of March, 2018 at the Armani Hotel Dubai is a cross-industry conference aimed for the business community to discuss bottom-line impacts, business models and how to monetize data while getting insights on new technologies and opportunities that are brought by IoT.
Focus will be on groundbreaking IoT technologies and solutions that companies can leverage now to optimize business. The event will provide business cases from C-level executives that are in charge of their companies major transformation initiatives like Lego, Tesla, F5 Networks, Konica Minolta, Kaspersky lab, PWC, McKinsey & Co, Du, Microsoft, IBM and many more.
Nearly two hundred CEO, COO, CDO, SVP, VP and Heads of IoT/digital transformation have joined this inspiring business day to discuss, learn and find new opportunities for collaboration.
Participants can register on www.iot-dxb.com. Early registration is open for USD 795 compared to the normal USD 1395 closer to the event.
