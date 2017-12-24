Intertec appoints new leaders to accelerate its growth

Summary: Intertec recently announced the hiring of two new leaders to support their growth and new initiatives in 2018.

Dubai: Intertec Systems, a regional specialist in delivering innovative IT solutions and services headquartered in Dubai has announced an organizational restructuring that aims at delivering better customer services and accelerating growth. As a strategic move for 2018, Intertec has announced hiring of two new leaders - Andrew Jackson and Shailendra Kumar Agarwal.