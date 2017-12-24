Intertec appoints new leaders to accelerate its growth

Summary: Intertec recently announced the hiring of two new leaders to support their growth and new initiatives in 2018.
Dubai: Intertec Systems, a regional specialist in delivering innovative IT solutions and services headquartered in Dubai has announced an organizational restructuring that aims at delivering better customer services and accelerating growth. As a strategic move for 2018, Intertec has announced hiring of two new leaders - Andrew Jackson and Shailendra Kumar Agarwal.
Andrew Jackson joined Intertec
as Director Sales – Government. Andrew brings significant experience and expertise garnered over 20 years in delivering value to his customers through Managed Services, Infrastructure & Security services, and has a strong background in Public Sector. He has played a key role in achieving double digit growth for his previous organizations in UK. He shall leverage his knowledge for helping Intertec develop and deliver smart and innovative solutions for UAE Government and transform their digital journey.
Shailendra Kumar Agarwal joined Intertec Systems as Director - Infrastructure and Managed Services Delivery. Shailendra has joined Intertec from Verifone where he was working as Chief Operating officer. He comes with more than 29 years’ of experience and served MNCs like HCL, HP, Wipro, etc. in senior management roles. Shailendra is result-oriented professional with proven skillsets in Business Management, System Integration, Portfolio & Program Management, Project Management, Service Delivery, Process Implementation, Managed Services and Outsourcing Services.
Naresh Kothari, MD and President, Intertec Systems
stated, “With our continuing growth in revenues, people, product lines and industry expertise, it was mandatory for us to invest in hiring new leaders to achieve next phase of success. We are happy to welcome Andrew and Shailendra to Intertec family. They bring with them expertise and experience to take Intertec into its next phase of growth, having successfully led multi-faceted global organizations in various countries. Digital Transformation, Security, Process Automation, Managed Services and risk management, IOT, Block-chain, Cyber Security, Customer and Community experience will be the new challenging areas for 2018, and both these leaders will play vital role in supporting our customer initiatives. We look forward to embarking on enhancing our global platform with their leadership and innovative thinking.” © Press Release 2017