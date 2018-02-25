Intertec Systems Is Recognized by Palo Alto Networks as a NextWave Platinum Partner in the United Arab Emirates

Dubai, UAE: Intertec Systems, a regional specialist in delivering innovative IT solutions and services, today announced that it has become a Palo Alto Networks® NextWave Platinum Channel Partner. Intertec joins a selected group of channel partners who have met the Platinum Partner performance, capabilities and business requirements of the Palo Alto Networks NextWave Channel Partner Programme, and will now focus on helping leading enterprises with the implementation of the Palo Alto Networks Next-Generation Security Platform.

“At Palo Alto Networks, we are building a partner ecosystem of next-generation security innovators,” said Mike Herman, vice president of EMEA channels, Palo Alto Networks. “As a NextWave Platinum Partner, Intertec has the proven expertise to deliver and optimize for customer organizations the Palo Alto Networks Next-Generation Security Platform, which protects our way of life in the digital age by preventing successful cyberattacks.”