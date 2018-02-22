International pavilions at Agritech Expo Zambia confirm Zambia's agri potential for global suppliers

What makes the agricultural sector in Zambia exciting? “Simply said, almost endless possibilities” replies H.E. Mr. Timo Olkkonen, the Ambassador of Finland to Zambia, Zimbabwe and Malawi. The Finland country pavilion is one of several international pavilions at the upcoming, multi-award winning Agritech Expo Zambia , returning to Chisamba from 12-14 April for the fifth time. “In recent years, Zambia has witnessed a strong economic growth,” Ambassador Olkkonen adds, “and the outlook for medium and long term remains positive. Zambia's growing and diversifying agriculture sector offers a variety of possibilities for Finnish companies and solutions that can benefit the Zambian people. In Finland the growing season is around only 90 days a year but in Zambia’s fertile soil, water resources and climate conditions favour agriculture throughout the year. Crop rotation and irrigation makes it possible to have several harvests a year. This is something that really excites me.” He says this year’s Finland country pavilion will feature “some well-known Finnish brands that are already in Zambia, for example Valtra tractors. Finland’s high-quality and innovativeness also extends to the agriculture sector. In terms of the Finnish offering to Zambia the most relevant would be for example in mechanisation, energy solutions and efficiency, research and development and processing and packaging. We Finns also always look at agriculture and forestry together and take into account the synergies between the two and the integrated land-use practices.”

"Zambia's agricultural sector is exciting for German companies that sell agri and livestock equipment because the country has a stable policy environment" says Martin Botzian, Head of Communication, DLG International GmbH, organisers of the German pavilion. He explains: "this means the government supports the agricultural sector and commercial farming. Farmers are willing to invest."He adds: "Zambia is a good place to grow crops and there is enough fresh water for irrigation. Processing the raw crops has huge potential. The commercial farming in Zambia will generate enough surplus food to export to Zambia's neighbours. By starting to commercialise the agricultural land you increase food security, prevent mass migration out of the country into the cities and create businesses that add value at a local level to reduce poverty."The German pavilion will host companies from many fields in agriculture. Mr Botzian explains: "some are into agri machinery, others are involved in animal husbandry with the consulting and constructing of barns for example, fertilisers and crop protection, storage solutions like silos or dryers, solar technology, meat processing, livestock floors, animal identification and setting up trade fairs and providing project management and consultancy services."